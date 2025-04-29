Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Amazon Isn’t Planning to Show Tariff Costs Next to its Online Product Listings

Punchbowl News had reported that Amazon planned to start showing how much of each product's cost derived from tariffs “right next to” its total listed price...

(Headline USAAmazon is not planning to list added tariff costs next to product prices on its site — despite speculation spanning from a report that claimed the e-commerce giant would soon show new import charges, as well as fiery comments from President Donald Trump’s White House denouncing such a move.

The Trump administration’s reaction appeared to be based on a misinterpretation of internal plans being considered by Amazon, rather than a final decision made by the company.

Amazon’s Haul service — a recently launched, low-cost storefront — “considered the idea” of listing import charges on certain products, company spokesperson Tim Doyle said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. But this “was never approved and is not going to happen.”

Amazon launched Haul last year to sell electronics, apparel and other products priced under $20, aimed at competing against the success of China-founded rivals like Temu and Shein.

Earlier Tuesday, Punchbowl News had reported that Amazon planned to start showing how much of each product’s cost derived from tariffs “right next to” its total listed price, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter. While Amazon later confirmed that it would not be listing such added costs, the Trump administration was quick to criticize news of the move early Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Amazon of taking a “hostile and political act” — and further attacked the company by suggesting it was un-American.

“Amazon has partnered with a Chinese propaganda arm,” Leavitt said at a Tuesday briefing with reporters.

It was unclear if the administration had been in contact with Amazon about the company’s response to tariffs — or potential ideas around communicating price hikes with shoppers. At Tuesday’s briefing, Leavitt said she had “just got off the phone with the president about Amazon’s announcement.”

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was one of a handful of powerful, ultra-wealthy tech titans who attended Trump’s inauguration in January — filling some of the most exclusive seats right behind the president. Whether his relationship with the president has strained since has yet to be seen, and Leavitt declined to comment when asked by reporters Tuesday.

The tariffs imposed by Trump — and responding retaliation from targeted countries, notably China — threaten to increase prices for both consumers and businesses. Economists warned that these import taxes will hike prices for a range of goods consumers buy each day — and lead to worse inflationary pressure.

In recent months, many CEOs and companies have also warned of weaker and uncertain outlooks due to the steep, and at times on-again, off again, import taxes — adding pressures on the Trump administration. And some big names have already raised prices, including Temu and Shein.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

