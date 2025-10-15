Wednesday, October 15, 2025

WATCH: CCTV footage captures attempted murder of Pennsylvania governor

Posted by Headline USA Editor

(Christen Smith, The Center Square)  The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office released more than five minutes of CCTV footage that captured Cody Balmer setting fire to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s official residence in Harrisburg on April 13, 2025.

Balmer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of attempted murder, aggravated arson and terrorism. He told law enforcement he intended to kill the governor with a sledgehammer and was motivated by Israeli military action in Gaza.

Shapiro, who is Jewish, has been vocal about his support for Israel after Hamas attacked civilians there on Oct. 7, 2023.

