Friday, January 2, 2026

Washington State Targets Savers with New Sales Tax on Gold and Silver, Effective January 1st, 2026

Posted by Money Metals News Service
Washington State Targets Savers with New Sales Tax on Gold and Silver, Effective January 1st, 2026

(Money Metals News Service) Washington state will begin penalizing citizens for protecting their savings in precious metals, imposing a sales tax on all new purchases effective January 1.

While a number of states have ended state sales taxes on gold and silver purchases in recent years, Washington politicians decided to lash out against the public despite a growing affordability crisis, penalizing citizens who seek to insulate themselves financially. Meanwhile, 44 U.S. states have partially or fully ended such taxes.

The state legislature repealed the longstanding exemption established in 1985, effective January 1, 2026, adding up to 10 percent in sales taxes (depending on where in the state the purchase is made). This action is the reason Washington fell to a rock bottom 50th place on the 2026 Sound Money Index, an annual scorecard that ranks all 50 states by their sound money policies.

While Washington businesses consider closing their doors, their customers may seek to buy and store precious metals in a state without sales taxes on precious metals – or drive to Oregon or Idaho to make tax-exempt purchases.

The Sound Money Defense League is working alongside in-state advocates and lawmakers in Olympia to restore this important tax exemption on gold and silver coins, bars, and rounds. Bills to fix this policy blunder, House Bill 2115 and Senate Bill 5894, have bipartisan support and have already been pre-filed in the legislature. Washington’s legislative session begins January 12th.

Executive director of the League, Jp Cortez said, “Washington took a huge step backwards by repealing their longtime sales tax exemption on Constitutional money. We’re committed to activating our grassroots supporters to fight for the passage of HB 2115 and SB 5894 to end this tax on sound money.”

The Sound Money Defense League urges our grassroots supporters in Washington to act with phone calls and letters when HB 2115 and SB 5894 come up for hearings in Olympia.

Despite Washington’s step backwards, 2025 was the most impactful year for sound money policy in recent history. The Sound Money Defense League was instrumental in the passage of pro-precious metals legislation in states such as Idaho, Kentucky, Connecticut, Wyoming, Alabama, and more.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Are Silver Prices Entering “A New Reality”?
Next article
Senator Works on Bills to Protect Children from Pedophiles

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com