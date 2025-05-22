Thursday, May 22, 2025

WaPost Tries to Blame DOGE for Bureaucrats’ Pre-Existing Mental Health Woes

'In recent weeks, suicidal thoughts have come back so strongly that she’s depended on a safety plan with her husband — limited medication in their house, no guns, and emergency contacts on speed dial...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Department of Government Efficiency
Department of Government Efficiency / IMAGE: @elonmusk via X

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The leftist Washington Post claimed Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency’s spending cuts drove dozens of bureaucrats to “panic attacks,” “depression” and even “suicidal thoughts.” However, their own reporting undercuts that narrative. 

In its puff piece, The Post highlighted 30 current and former federal workers who purportedly spiraled after losing, or fearing the loss of, their taxpayer-funded jobs. Some described feeling “devalued, demoralized and scared for themselves.” 

Yet The Post conveniently buried signs that these employees were already battling with mental health and medical issues. 

One example cited by The Post was Monique Lockett, a Social Security Administration employee who died earlier this year of heart disease. 

According to the medical examiner, Lockett’s cause of death was “hypertensive, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” 

Still, The Post tried to blame her death on the Trump administration’s effort to reform the Social Security Administration, even while admitting that Lockett had “risk factors for heart disease, including obesity, high blood sugar and high cholesterol.” 

Some of her co-workers had retired or taken buyouts, while she opted to stay behind and voluntarily worked longer hours. 

Another case involved an anonymous NIH researcher who had already been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a condition The Post admits she inherited from her family. Despite this, the leftist paper claimed her symptoms worsened under Trump. 

“But in recent weeks, suicidal thoughts have come back so strongly that she’s depended on a safety plan with her husband — limited medication in their house, no guns, and emergency contacts on speed dial,” The Post added. 

The paper also highlighted the case of Caitlin Cross-Barnet, a mother of three who committed suicide after her job at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation was cut. 

According to The Post, Cross-Barnet had battled depression for years. Her job, described by the paper as “wonky, even by government standards,” consisted of testing “tiny changes” in Medicaid. 

In response to The Post’s implication that Trump’s campaign promises to downsize the federal bureaucracy were to blame, the White House said: “What about the January 6 defendants and political prisoners who suffered real trauma and committed suicide over the harassment, bullying and imprisonment by bureaucrats who weaponized the government against them?” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Chinese Gold Imports Surge as Demand Continues to Grow

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com