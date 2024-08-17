Quantcast
Saturday, August 17, 2024

WaPo Investigates Taylor Lorenz over Post about Biden Being ‘War Criminal’

'We're aware of the alleged post and are looking into it...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Taylor Lorenz
Taylor Lorenz / IMAGE: CNBC Television via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Washington Post editors have reviewed Taylor Lorenz’s private Instagram stories, one of which appears to call Joe Biden a “war criminal” in a photo. 

The photo, which was shared privately with friends, was a selfie Lorenz took at a digital influencers event at the White House on Aug. 14, 2024.

The New York Post’s Jon Levine shared a screenshot of the photo, which led Lorenz to claim it was edited.

“You people will fall for any dumbass edit someone makes,” she wrote.

The tweet from Levine was Community Noted, with some people on Twitter saying Lorenz denied it and others saying that NPR had verified it. Lorenz also told her editors that the photo was fake.

The Post spoke to NPR about the allegations that Lorenz thinks Biden is a war criminal.

“Our executive editor and senior editors take alleged violations of our standards seriously. We’re aware of the alleged post and are looking into it,” the newspaper stated.

The Post Millennial reported that Lorenz removed the post from her Instagram and then posted the same selfie without the caption.

“So she lied,” Tom Bevan of Real Clear Politics said.

Lorenz is not the only leftist in the United States who thinks that Biden is a war criminal because he financially supports Israel in its war against Palestine, which is run by the terrorist group Hamas. On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacred over 1,200 Israelis and civilians from other countries, which resulted in a new war.

“If editors decide that content containing potentially offensive material has a legitimate news value, editors should use visual and/or text warnings about such material. For example, we may link to a Web page that contains material that does not meet standards for Post original content, but we let users know what they might see before they click the link by including a warning, such as ‘Warning: Some images on this site contain graphic images of war,'” the Post’s standards for “Taste” read.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘I Mean It’: Biden Endorses Violence, Tells Dems to ‘Beat the H*ll Out of’ Republicans
Next article
Trump Takes 2-Point Lead in Crucial Swing State w/ Help from Ballot Chasers

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com