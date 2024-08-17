WaPo Investigates Taylor Lorenz over Post about Biden Being ‘War Criminal’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Washington Post editors have reviewed Taylor Lorenz’s private Instagram stories, one of which appears to call Joe Biden a “war criminal” in a photo.

The photo, which was shared privately with friends, was a selfie Lorenz took at a digital influencers event at the White House on Aug. 14, 2024.

The New York Post’s Jon Levine shared a screenshot of the photo, which led Lorenz to claim it was edited.

“You people will fall for any dumbass edit someone makes,” she wrote.

You people will fall for any dumbass edit someone makes — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 14, 2024

The tweet from Levine was Community Noted, with some people on Twitter saying Lorenz denied it and others saying that NPR had verified it. Lorenz also told her editors that the photo was fake.

The Post spoke to NPR about the allegations that Lorenz thinks Biden is a war criminal.

“Our executive editor and senior editors take alleged violations of our standards seriously. We’re aware of the alleged post and are looking into it,” the newspaper stated.

The Post Millennial reported that Lorenz removed the post from her Instagram and then posted the same selfie without the caption.

“So she lied,” Tom Bevan of Real Clear Politics said.

Lorenz is not the only leftist in the United States who thinks that Biden is a war criminal because he financially supports Israel in its war against Palestine, which is run by the terrorist group Hamas. On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacred over 1,200 Israelis and civilians from other countries, which resulted in a new war.

“If editors decide that content containing potentially offensive material has a legitimate news value, editors should use visual and/or text warnings about such material. For example, we may link to a Web page that contains material that does not meet standards for Post original content, but we let users know what they might see before they click the link by including a warning, such as ‘Warning: Some images on this site contain graphic images of war,'” the Post’s standards for “Taste” read.