Saturday, August 17, 2024

Trump Takes 2-Point Lead in Crucial Swing State w/ Help from Ballot Chasers

'... independents are leaning slightly towards Trump, with 48 percent supporting him compared to 45 percent for Harris...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: Facebook via the Center Square

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump is leading Kamala Harris by two points in Pennsylvania, with Trump’s 51% going against Harris’s 49% in a head-to-head race.

A new Emerson poll included undecided voters who had to decide between the two.

The poll was released on Aug. 16, 2024, and conducted with 1,000 likely voters between Aug. 13, 2024, and Aug. 14, 2024. It has a margin of error of 3 points.

Emerson’s summary highlighted that “independents are leaning slightly towards Trump, with 48 percent supporting him compared to 45 percent for Harris.” When undecided voters are omitted, Trump leads Harris 49 to 48 points. The two major nominees tie at 47 when other candidates, like RFK Jr., are added to the mix.

The Post Millennial reported that the Emerson poll comes as Harris has seen a bump in the polls since taking over for Biden as the Democratic presumptive nominee.

However, Real Clear Polling indicated that Trump’s lead is significant. It may signal that Harris’s “honeymoon period” after taking the nomination is wearing off, as the last two major polls in Pennsylvania have been in favor of Harris.

“Pennsylvania likely voters in unions break for Harris by 15 points, 57% to 42%, while those not in a union and without union members in the household break for Trump, 50% to 48%,” executive director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball said about the poll.

The economy and inflation were the top issues for most people surveyed in the poll, with 508 out of 1,000 saying they were their primary concerns.

People in Pennsylvania were also polled about who they trust more regarding fracking, one of the state’s top industries. Nearly 50% of the people who were polled said they trusted Trump more on the issue. Only about 43% of polled people said they trust Harris more regarding fracking.

Trump’s possible lead in the swing state was due to volunteers chasing the votes of moderates by persuading them to vote for Trump.

The Daily Caller recently reported that volunteers concentrated on three major groups that could easily be persuaded to vote for Trump: truckers, hunters, and people in the Amish communities.

“Yes, @CNN is annoying — a gross understatement… — but credit where credit is due because of some great analysis here. Watch this video so you can see why@ScottPresler keeps stating that a Pennsylvania victory is CRITICAL,” Scott Presler of Early Vote Action wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
