Tuesday, December 2, 2025

WaPo Admits Afghan Nationals Were Not Ready to Adapt to US Life

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Afghans
Afghan children beg for a piece of bread. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Washington Post published a Monday report with a stunning admission for a leftist news outlet: Afghan nationals hastily brought into the U.S. by the Biden administration have struggled to adapt. 

According to the Post, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Afghan charged with terrorism and murder after allegedly shooting two National Guardsmen, had trouble adapting to life in the United States. 

The Post noted that Lakanwal’s case was one among many involving Afghans brought into the country after Biden’s deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. 

A former senior Afghan commander now living in the U.S. told the outlet that these nationals are told they need to work “but they don’t have the skills.” 

He added, “They’re not ready to just integrate themselves into the community.” 

The former Afghan commander said he had been sounding the alarm about the stress Afghan nationals endured before coming into the U.S. 

The Post then reported that the CIA-backed Zero Unit, in which Lakanwal served during the war. The unit saw the “heaviest fighting” almost daily, said retired Marine Mick Mulroy in remarks to the paper. 

The article’s framing appeared to vindicate, at least in part, President Donald Trump, who halted all asylum applications and ordered a re-examination of green card recipients from Afghanistan and other countries. 

Trump’s directive came in response to Lakanwal’s terrorist Nov. 26 attack against two members of the National Guard in Washington, D.C. 

One of the victims, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, died from her injuries days later. The second Guardsman, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, remains in critical condition. 

A second Afghan national, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, was arrested in Texas on Tuesday after he allegedly recorded himself on TikTok pledging to detonate a bomb in the Fort Worth region. 

These cases follow those of Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, and Abdullah Haji Zada, 18, who pleaded guilty to two terrorism-related charges after they attempted to provide material support to ISIS. 

Another Afghan national, Jamal Wali, shot and wounded two Virginia police officers during a routine traffic stop. He was fatally shot after shouting, “I should have served with the f**king Taliban.” 

Mohammad Kharwin was arrested earlier this year after being allowed into the U.S. by the Biden administration despite appearing on a terror watchlist. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Says He ‘Wouldn’t Have Wanted’ a Second Strike on Alleged Drug Boat

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com