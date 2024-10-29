Walz Fumbles Yet Again in Awkward Effort to Court Young, Male Voters

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz embarrassed himself yet again in an apparent attempt to appeal to young, male voters—a demographic with which Democrats are struggling mightily.

The former high school defensive coordinator joined Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for a Sunday Twitch live stream, where the two allegedly played the Madden NFL video game online.

Walz claimedthat Ocasio-Cortez “can run a mean pick 6” in a now-deleted X post following the gaming session.

“And we both know when you take the time to draw up a playbook, you’re gonna use it,” he added.

Critics quickly pointed out a “pick 6” is not a play that is run, but instead a defensive move where the ball is intercepted and results in a touchdown.

Tampon Tim is such a dork. You’d think a so-called football coach would be aware that you don’t run a pick 6! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jz1rhXe4vU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2024

Users also questioned if Walz’s controller was even turned on in one of the images shared to his account, causing Community Notes to claim the controller was in fact on.

You know what’s really embarrassing? AOC and Tim Walz ACTING like they’re playing football. Problem is the controller wasn’t even on. pic.twitter.com/MzBVBa6NQW — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 28, 2024

Every day I look at my feed and the realization our society is entirely devoid of substance hits me like a ton of bricks. Never mind Tim Walz, a 60y old man, is obviously pandering for the "gamer" vote, but you have Community Notes coming in to defend his controller being on. https://t.co/bxqfSvvNVz — joe blank (@therevjoeblank) October 29, 2024

The error even led some users to question if Walz was ever actually a football coach or if it was just another embellishment from the governor.

I'm not sure Kamala ever worked at McDonald's and now I'm unsure if Walz ever coached football. pic.twitter.com/JGVDWSA6Ce — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 28, 2024

Walz previously claimed he was present during the historic Tiananmen Square protests in Hong Kong, which he wasn’t.

He was also accused of “stolen valor” for retiring before being deployed to Iraq, according to the New York Post.

He said his son, Gus, witnessed a shooting but he was actually only present for the aftermath.

Walz also claimed his wife used IVF to have children; however, his wife stated they used IUI instead.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance poked fun at the mistake during a Monday rally in Racine, Wisconsin.

“It made me realize that even though they say Tim Walz was a football coach,” Vance added, “I think I know more about football than Tim Walz.”

Vance said that while he is a casual football fan, “You don’t run a pick-six, you run the West Coast offense or the spread offense.”