Kamala Delivers Speech from DC’s Ellipse—Site of 1925 KKK Rally

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver closing campaign remarks on Tuesday from The Ellipse, a park south of the White House, where she allegedly expects thousands of supporters.

Critics quickly noted the irony of her venue choice, given that it was where thousands of Democratic Party-aligned Ku Klux Klan members marched in 1925 to promote their racist agenda.

Nearly 100 years ago, the Klan’s march through Washington, D.C., attracted over 30,000 members, parading from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument, according to the liberal Washington Post.

The mocking criticism of Harris mirrored responses to legacy media’s attempts to draw historical comparisons between former President Donald Trump’s Sunday rally in Madison Square Garden to a pro-Adolf Hitler event in 1939.

This weekend, MSNBC anchor Jonathan Capehart—also a Washington Post columnist—aired video footage juxtaposing Trump’s rally with scenes from the Nazi rally held in the same venue.

The chyron on Capehart’s show, Weekends, read, “Trump’s MSG rally comes 85 years after pro-Nazi rally at famed arena.”

Capehart doubled down on the comparison. He specifically narrated, “That jamboree happening right now, in that place, is particularly chilling, because in 1939, more than 20,000 supporters of a different fascist leader—Adolf Hitler—packed the Garden for a so-called ‘pro-America rally.’”

Conservative commentators hit back with similar comparisons, giving leftists a taste of their own medicine.

The End Wokeness popular page wrote, “BREAKING: Kamala Harris to deliver her closing speech at the DC National Mall, directly where the KKK rallied in 1924.”

WMAL radio host Corey Inganamort similarly mocked the left’s narrative. He wrote, “She has to know that in 1925 the KKK rallied at the exact same spot. What a dark, dark final message to America.. she wants to take us back! Am I doing this right??”

