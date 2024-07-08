Quantcast
Monday, July 8, 2024

Biden Blows Off MSNBC Criticism, Says Host Might Die Tomorrow

'But the fact of the matter is, how can you assure you’re gonna be on, on, you know — fate’s not gonna intervene on your way to go to work tomorrow?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden
Joe Biden delivers the Memorial Day Address at the 156th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden joined his reportedly favorite show — MSNBC’s Morning Joe — by phone on July 8, 2024, to tell the far-left audience that he is still capable of staying in the White House, but was only able to threaten one of the hosts.

The short interview came after two disastrous weeks for 81-year-old Biden and Democrats which included CNN’s presidential debate with Donald Trump, the interview with Democrat operative-turned-ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos and many other signs of Biden’s mental and physical decline, the Daily Wire reported.

The latest example of Biden’s inability to even pretend to be the president of the United States was on July 8, 2024, when he appeared on Morning Joe, appearing to have difficulty with questions from two hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

After the infamous first presidential debate, many media outlets, including the ones who defended Biden since the moment he stepped into the Oval Office, started questioning if he would be able to perform for the next four years. Scarborough and Brzezinski were not the exception.

During the conversation, they asked Biden what he planned to do to reassure the American people that his bad debate performance was, as he has repeatedly insisted, just one “terrible night” rather than a clear indication that he is no longer able to do the job both physically and mentally.

“How can you assure the American people that you won’t have another night like the one you did in Atlanta?” Brzezinski asked, referring to the debate.

Biden again talked about how that was a bad night, while also making a remark that could be interpreted as a threat.

“Look at my career. I’ve not had many of those nights. It was a terrible night, and I really regret it happened. But the fact of the matter is, how can you assure you’re gonna be on, on, you know — fate’s not gonna intervene on your way to go to work tomorrow?” he said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Inspiring Financial Literacy: An Interview with ‘Tuttle Twins’ Creator Connor Boyack
Next article
As Walls Close In on Joe Biden, Jill Reportedly Lashes Out

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com