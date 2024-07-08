Biden Blows Off MSNBC Criticism, Says Host Might Die Tomorrow

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden joined his reportedly favorite show — MSNBC’s Morning Joe — by phone on July 8, 2024, to tell the far-left audience that he is still capable of staying in the White House, but was only able to threaten one of the hosts.

The short interview came after two disastrous weeks for 81-year-old Biden and Democrats which included CNN’s presidential debate with Donald Trump, the interview with Democrat operative-turned-ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos and many other signs of Biden’s mental and physical decline, the Daily Wire reported.

The latest example of Biden’s inability to even pretend to be the president of the United States was on July 8, 2024, when he appeared on Morning Joe, appearing to have difficulty with questions from two hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

After the infamous first presidential debate, many media outlets, including the ones who defended Biden since the moment he stepped into the Oval Office, started questioning if he would be able to perform for the next four years. Scarborough and Brzezinski were not the exception.

During the conversation, they asked Biden what he planned to do to reassure the American people that his bad debate performance was, as he has repeatedly insisted, just one “terrible night” rather than a clear indication that he is no longer able to do the job both physically and mentally.

“How can you assure the American people that you won’t have another night like the one you did in Atlanta?” Brzezinski asked, referring to the debate.

Biden again talked about how that was a bad night, while also making a remark that could be interpreted as a threat.

“Look at my career. I’ve not had many of those nights. It was a terrible night, and I really regret it happened. But the fact of the matter is, how can you assure you’re gonna be on, on, you know — fate’s not gonna intervene on your way to go to work tomorrow?” he said.