CNN’s Fluff Questions to Kids About Kamala Backfire: She’s a ‘Liar’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Several children minced no words when asked by CNN about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Their brutal responses included calling Harris a “liar” and expressing support for President Donald Trump, as shown in a video clip recorded by the network for a study analyzing children’s thoughts on the upcoming election.

One girl said, “It’d be good for us to have a black woman as president for the first time in history, but my vote’s kind of still on Trump.”

Arizona State Professor Asheley Landrum, contracted by CNN to conduct the study, asked a fourth grader about Harris, who delivered a scathing response.

“What’s the first word that pops into your head when you hear the name Kamala Harris?” Landrum asked.

“Liar,” the student replied.

The questions were part of a study commissioned for Anderson Cooper 360 to assess children’s opinions on the presidential race.

After the study’s publication, CNN issued an editor’s note to mention that Landrum is a supporter and donor of Harris.

Some conservatives shared clips focused on Harris from the nearly 10-minute segment on social media, garnering millions of views at times.

CNN interviewed a bunch of kids about Donald Trump and Harris and noticed red staters were more politically tolerant than blue staters, which they tried to explain away with Psychologist Asheley Landrum, "in part that could be because they don't know that much about her" pic.twitter.com/fkZPzjgg28 — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) September 26, 2024

Conducted in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Texas, the study revealed that children had pointed opinions about both Harris and Trump.

Children in Texas split their support for both candidates evenly. By contrast, children in Pennsylvania and New Jersey generally favored Harris and disliked Trump.

In Texas, the child who rebuked Harris as a “liar” was asked who was more likely to do bad things.

“Convicted felon against a liar. Uhm. Who do I pick?” the child asked himself.

Another child responded affirmatively when asked if Trump should be allowed to be president again.

The study indicated that many of the children repeated false statements about both Harris and Trump, with the former president receiving the most misleading comments, the study found.