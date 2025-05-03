Police Bodycam Exposes Deported ‘Maryland Man’ Apparently Smuggling Illegals

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Newly released bodycam footage revealed that Kilmar Abrego-Garcia had been stopped inside a vehicle suspected of being used for human trafficking. The viral video contradicts the liberal media, which has rallied around the “Maryland man,” who is in fact an El Salvador national who was deported in March on the grounds that he’s a suspected MS-13 gang member.

Released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the video showed Garcia being pulled over on Nov. 30, 2022. While the traffic stop was initially for speeding, officers quickly discovered the vehicle contained eight individuals who had been allegedly smuggled into the U.S.

🚨 JUST IN: Bodycam footage of deported MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia showing him SMUGGLING EIGHT ILLEGALS has been obtained by Fox News “He’s hauling these people for money,” a trooper says WHY DID THE BIDEN FBI ORDER HIM RELEASED?! pic.twitter.com/J8p7Lvxewt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 2, 2025

“How many rows have you got in here? Four seats? Four rows of seats?” a state trooper said, according to the video. “Did y’all put an extra one in? Huh? Did y’all put another one in, no? They come like this, I’ve never seen one with that many seats in it.”

Another trooper added, “He’s hauling these people for money.”

According to Fox News, which obtained the footage through a public records request, a source confirmed that troopers discussed contacting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). That portion of the video was redacted. The Biden-led ICE never showed up to the scene.

Even worse, the source affirmed that when Garcia’s name was entered into the National Crime Information Center, it triggered a warning flagging him as a suspected gang member or terrorist.

Garcia was reportedly carrying $1,400 in cash, which troopers believed was his payment for the smuggling trip. His Maryland driver’s license was also invalid and he failed to show proof of insurance.

“This is a good stop,” a trooper remarked, according to Fox News, suspecting they had interrupted a human trafficking operation.

In the video, a state trooper is seen confronting Garcia about his shifting story. Initially, he claimed he was traveling from Missouri to Maryland because their work was done—but then mentioned a different city.

Garcia gained national attention after legacy media and Democrats painted him as a victim of an unlawful deportation order. Garcia was issued a deportation order in 2019, after entering the country in 2011.

He was removed from the U.S. under President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown. Two separate judges had concluded that Garcia was likely tied to the violent MS-13 gang.

Despite that, a federal judge later granted him special protection from removal. Nonetheless, he was deported in March to his native El Salvador.

He is currently detained in El Salvador’s maximum-security prison, Terrorist Confinement Center, or CECOT.

Still, a judge—described by Republicans as a judicial activist—ruled that the Trump administration must take steps to bring Garcia back to the U.S., based on the earlier court order.