Viral TikToker Khaby Lame Deported from U.S.

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Khaby Lame, one of the most popular TikTok influencers, has voluntarily departed the U.S. after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for reportedly violating the terms of his visa.

Lame, a 25-year-old Senegalese Italian content creator, boasts more than 162 million followers on TikTok alone. His videos have garnered more than 1 billion likes.

He entered the U.S. on April 30, presumably on a temporary visa, and was taken into ICE custody on June 6 at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, after overstaying his visa.

ICE allowed him to depart the U.S. voluntarily, the agency confirmed in remarks to Men’s Journal:

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Seringe Khabane Lame, 25, a citizen of Italy, June 6, at the Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada for immigration violations. Lame entered the United States April 30 and overstayed the terms of his visa. Lame was granted voluntary departure June 6 and has since departed the U.S.”

News of Lame’s detention was first reported by conservative influencer Bo Loudon, who wrote on X:

“President Trump’s ICE just officially arrested far-left TikToker, Khaby Lame, whom I reported as an illegal alien. According to the official DHS website, he’s currently being held at the Henderson Detention Center and is in ICE CUSTODY.”

Lame became a social media celebrity during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he posted silent reaction videos to overly elaborate DIY tutorials on TikTok.

Headline USA could not determine what specific engagements brought Lame to the United States in the first place. He has not publicly addressed the ICE detention on social media, though he has continued posting content from abroad.