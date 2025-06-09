Trump Rips ‘Newscum’ Over Anti-ICE Riots, FBI Offers $50K for Info

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump on Sunday deployed 2,000 National Guardsmen and other federal law-enforcement personnel to Los Angeles after protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations turned violent this weekend.

Trump announced the deployment via Truth Social, blasting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, nicknamed “Newscum,” and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for failing to curb the unrest.

“These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED,” Trump wrote in the early hours of Sunday.

“Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why???” Trump added.

Later that day, Trump warned that Los Angeles—a “once great American city”—had been invaded and occupied by illegal aliens and criminals.

He added, “Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve.”

The protests erupted Saturday morning after viral social media posts falsely claimed that ICE had raided a local Home Depot in search of illegal aliens.

According to the Los Angeles Times, California Assemblymember José Luis Solache Jr. fueled the rumors by sharing an Instagram post showing a caravan of ICE vehicles near the store.

Video footage of the protests showed masked individuals hurling rocks at ICE vehicles and vandalizing federal property.

🚨 Audio of voice and high res video of LA biker who threw rocks at @ICEgov @CBP in Paramount, CA. Interviewed & recording on phone. https://t.co/Vs1daH7vyl pic.twitter.com/84Gz1ukphb — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) June 8, 2025

In response, the FBI offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man seen repeatedly smashing the windows of ICE vehicles while wearing a motorcycle helmet.

“We are currently seeking information regarding the identity of the person(s) throwing rocks at vehicles conducting critical law enforcement operations,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote on X.

“One of the perpetrators in this video is wearing a helmet, and we’re going to use our investigative tools to locate the individual. I strongly suggest you turn yourself in, it’s only a matter of time,” he continued.