Venezuelan National Arrested for Manslaughter of 12-Year-Old, Killed Day Before Birthday

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Venezuelan national faces manslaughter charges after colliding head-on with a vehicle, resulting in the tragic death of 12-year-old Travis Wolfe just one day before his birthday.

The incident occurred in Missouri on Dec. 20, 2023, when Endrina Bracho, a Venezuelan illegal alien, drove her vehicle without a license at a speed exceeding the limit.

According to Fox 2 St. Louis, Bracho collided with the vehicle of the Wolfe family. Bracho was allegedly driving in the wrong lane at the time.

The parents of the 12-year-old were transported to Mercy Hospital with broken wrists, ribs and sternum. Despite their injuries, they eventually recovered, but tragically, their son did not regain consciousness and passed away on March 6.

Bracho’s two children were in her car before the accident occurred. Hazelwood Police Sergeant Scott Schnurbusch acknowledged the difficulty in identifying the individuals in Brach’s car due to the absence of identification.

“It was just difficult identifying all parties involved because we didn’t have documentation or identifications in the vehicle to try to figure out who the two juveniles and the suspect were,” he said.

Police determined that Bracho had driven for at least 1,700 feet in the wrong direction without realizing it.

“1,700 feet is quite a big distance to travel at over 70 miles an hour on a 40-mile posted road. That’s a long way to travel in the wrong direction and not realize,” Schnurbusch said.

A friend of the grieving family has launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the medical expenses stemming from the car crash.

Bracho now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of endangering a child in the first degree and one count of operating a vehicle without a valid license.

This arrest comes amid growing criticism of the rising number of illegal border crossings involving individuals of Venezuelan origin. Several high-profile crime cases, including the arrest of 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra for the alleged brutal murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, have drawn national attention.

In New York City, multiple Venezuelan nationals were indicted for brutally assaulting two NYPD officers. A separate incident involves a 15-year-old Venezuelan facing attempted murder charges for firing his gun at NYPD officers during a pursuit down a train escalator.

A Venezuelan gang member currently in New York custody disclosed to detectives that the violent gang he belongs to, Tren de Aragua, is larger than initially expected.