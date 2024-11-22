Venezuelan Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Boss’s Child in Their Home

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Local authorities in Colorado have arrested an illegal alien accused of sexually assaulting his boss’s 14-year-old daughter in her own home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) announced Tuesday via X that Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo, a 20-year-old Venezuelan national, forced himself on the 14-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her on Aug. 29, 2024.

The victim was the daughter of Castillo’s employer, who had invited him to stay temporarily in the residence’s basement, JCSO stated.

According to investigators, Castillo fled the home before deputies arrived. He was located in Denver, Colo., on Tuesday after being on the run for nearly three months.

JCSO Arrests Suspect for Sex Assault on a 14-year-old Jefferson County, CO. – On November 19, 2024, the JCSO arrested Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo – (DOB 040504) for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. On August 29, 2024, at about 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to a… pic.twitter.com/Yx3D2E6QMU — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 20, 2024

Homeland Security sources told the New York Post that Castillo entered the U.S. illegally in September 2023 and was released due to a lack of detention space.

The Post also reported that Castillo had been arrested in May on charges of “allegedly possessing tools for forgery/counterfeiting and larceny.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a detainer for Castillo following his recent arrest. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 20.

The alleged assault comes as Colorado faces a massive influx of 40,000 foreign nationals since December 2023, according to the Post.

This was “the largest number of new arrivals per capita across the nation,” the newspaper noted.

Earlier this year, authorities revealed that the violent Venezuela-based gang Tren de Aragua had declared Denver its headquarters because of the city’s sanctuary policies.

In August, viral footage showed alleged Venezuelan nationals taking over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colo., a neighboring city to Denver.