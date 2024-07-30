NBC Facing FCC Complaint for Broadcasting ‘Obscene’ Olympics Opening Ceremony

(Headline USA) NBC is facing an obscenity complaint with the Federal Communications Commission this week after broadcasting the opening ceremony of the Olympics, which featured multiple drag queens and other inappropriate content.

Conservative watchdog Judicial Watch filed the complaint with the FCC on Monday, accusing NBC of airing “obscene and indecent” content that was watched by millions, including children.

“The blasphemous Olympics’ Opening Ceremony, which included, among other obscene and indecent acts, a man partially exposing himself around children, is patently offensive for any sensible American and requires immediate FCC action against NBC,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “The Justice Department should also launch an investigation, especially given the use of children in this obscene and indecent NBC broadcast.”

The opening ceremony featured a woke tableau of Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting The Last Supper. It included multiple scantily clothed drag queens, a Smurf-like demon, an obese lesibian playing the part of Jesus Christ, as well as an adult male who exposed his testicles while surrounded by children.

Other parts of the ceremony likewise had Satanic or apocalyptic overtones, including a beheaded Marie Antoinette and a the pale horse of death.

I thought it couldn't get worse…

It does They put in a "pale horse" just in case you weren't sure that this was all intentional. Straight out of revelations. Wtf is happeningpic.twitter.com/jIcgI3gpCq — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) July 26, 2024

According to the FCC, “federal law prohibits obscene, indecent and profane content from being broadcast on the radio or TV.”

The agency further defines “obscene” content as that which “appeals to an average person’s prurient interest; depicts or describes sexual conduct in a ‘patently offensive’ way; and, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”

Multiple Christian institutions, including the French Catholic Church, also came forward with concerns about the skit, arguing it “included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity.”

The outrage prompted a response from the Paris Olympics organizers, with spokesperson Anne Descamps issuing a half-hearted apology to believers who felt disrespected.

“There was clearly never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group,” she claimed during a news conference on Sunday.

“On the contrary, I think we tried to celebrate community, tolerance,” she added. “We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense, we’re of course really sorry.”

However, the ceremony’s artistic director, Thomas Jolly, made it clear that the event’s message was deliberate.

“We wanted to talk about diversity,” Jolly said. “Diversity means being together. We wanted to include everyone, as simple as that.”