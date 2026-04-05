Sunday, April 5, 2026

Vehicle Plows into Louisiana Parade

'Based on the preliminary investigation, this does not appear to be an intentional act...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Police work the scene after several people were injured when a vehicle struck revelers at a parade celebrating the Lao New Year on Saturday, April 4, 2026, in Broussard, La. (WBRZ via AP)

(Headline USASeveral people were injured when a vehicle struck revelers at a parade celebrating the Lao New Year on Saturday in rural Louisiana, authorities said.

The driver was quickly arrested and charged with impaired driving, police said.

Video shared on social media showed multiple people on the ground at the annual event in Broussard and New Iberia. The videos showed firefighters tending to one person trapped beneath the car, which wound up in a ditch along the parade route.

Around 15 people were hurt, some seriously, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, this does not appear to be an intentional act,” said a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Rebecca Melancon.

Acadian Ambulance, a private ambulance company, said on social media that it responded to the emergency around 2:30 p.m. and sent 10 ambulances and a helicopter to aid the injured. Two patients were airlifted, it said.

The Louisiana State Police said the driver, who is 57 and lived in Jeanerette, appeared impaired when police arrived and later tested positive for a high blood alcohol level. He was charged with impaired, negligent and careless driving and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

The parade is part of a three-day New Year celebration set in the Lanxang Village, a Laotian neighborhood near New Iberia with hundreds of families, and near the Buddhist temple grounds of Wat Thammarattanaram.

It features Southeast Asian food, live music, a parade and other family-friendly activities attracting thousands each year.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry issued a statement about the incident. “Sharon and I are praying for all those affected, and are grateful for the first responders who have responded to the scene,” he said.

The festival’s organizers issued a statement on Facebook saying they were “profoundly saddened” by the incident.

“We are praying for the victims and for their families during this difficult time,” it said.

Afternoon and evening events were canceled, but the festival planned to hold religious services on Sunday, the organizers said.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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