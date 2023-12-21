Quantcast
Thursday, December 21, 2023

Democratic Congressman Endorses a Biden Insurrection

'President Biden has carte blanche to do whatever he wants, including refusing to leave office at the end of his term...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Ted Lieu
Ted Lieu / IMAGE: PBS NewsHour via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., has endorsed the notion that President Joe Biden can stage an insurrection if the Supreme Court overturns Colorado’s recent decision to ban Donald Trump from that state’s presidential primary ballot.

Lieu revealed his anti-democratic leanings Wednesday on Twitter, where he spewed out his convoluted logic as to why Biden should declare himself dictator in the event of an adverse SCOTUS ruling.

Since SCOTUS can only rule on matters of law—and not decide matters of fact—then the only way the court can overturn Colorado’s decision is to endorse insurrection, Lieu argued.

Lieu was referring to a Colorado district court finding that Trump engaged in insurrection—baselessly ruling that the former President incited a mob on Jan. 6, 2021, to “prevent the execution of the Constitution so that Trump remained the President.” The district court had declined to kick Trump off the state’s ballot despite its findings, but this week the state’s supreme court both accepted the lower court’s findings and determined that Trump is ineligible to run in the primary.

Lieu agreed when one of his followers spelled out the implications of his argument.

“If the SCOTUS does indeed rule that the president has absolute immunity and can engage in insurrection, then President Biden has carte blanche to do whatever he wants, including refusing to leave office at the end of his term,” said an anonymous account, to which Lieu responded: “Correct.”

Lieu did not address the fact that Trump told the Jan. 6 crowd to protest “peacefully,” the ensuing riot did nothing to stop the certification of the 2020 election, and that Trump did indeed leave office peacefully. Trump has not been criminally charged with insurrection in any jurisdiction.

Observers of Lieu’s comments saw it as a “mask off” moment for anti-Trump zealots.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
