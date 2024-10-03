Quantcast
Thursday, October 3, 2024

Virginia School Board Agrees to Pay $575K after Firing Teacher over Pronouns

'I loved teaching French and gracefully tried to accommodate every student in my class, but I couldn’t say something that directly violated my conscience...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Peter Vlaming
West Point Virginia high school teacher, Peter Vlaming, right, speaks with attorneys Tyson Langhofer, center, and Jordan Lorence, left, after his case was argued before the Supreme Court of Virginia. / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Five years since he was fired for refusing to use a student’s non-biological pronouns, a high-school teacher in Virginia is receiving a $575,000 settlement.

The West Point School Board agreed to pay former French teacher Peter Vlaming, clear his 2018 firing from the record and change its policies to align with the 2023 education policies passed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Representing Vlaming was the pro-liberty conservative legal watchdog Alliance Defending Freedom.

“Peter wasn’t fired for something he said; he was fired for something he couldn’t say,” said Tyson Langhofer, ADF senior counsel and director of the Center for Academic Freedom, according to a press release. “The school board violated his First Amendment rights under the Virginia Constitution and commonwealth law.”

The win came after the Virginia Supreme Court decided to reinstate the lawsuit in December 2023, ruling that the Virginia Constitution “seeks to protect diversity of thought, diversity of speech, diversity of religion, and diversity of opinion.”

Before Vlaming was fired, he attempted to avoid the use of pronouns and instead referred to the student only by name. However, the school insisted he use the student’s preferred pronouns rather than avoid the use of pronouns altogether, effectively compelling Vlaming to speak against his beliefs.

“I loved teaching French and gracefully tried to accommodate every student in my class, but I couldn’t say something that directly violated my conscience,” Vlaming said.

“I was wrongfully fired from my teaching job because my religious beliefs put me on a collision course with school administrators who mandated that teachers ascribe to only one perspective on gender identity—their preferred view,” he added.

He expressed his gratitude to ADF for helping him bring the case, saying he hoped it would help to “protect every other teacher and professor’s fundamental First Amendment rights.”

Vlaming’s lawyers filed to dismiss the lawsuit Monday in lieu of the settlement that was reached.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Navy Vet Calls for More Alphas, Fewer Drag Queens During Debate w/ Hillary’s Failed Veep Pick
Next article
EXCLUSIVE: Trump-Supporting Actor Lifts Lid on ‘Horrible’ Realities of Hollywood

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com