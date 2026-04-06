Va. Prosecutors Defend Sweetheart Deal for Murderers in US Illegally

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The woke, Soros-funded Fairfax prosecutor is standing by a plea deal critics call a sweetheart deal for two illegal aliens now convicted of the 2024 murder of an individual.

Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano faced backlash after his office offered a plea deal that allowed the defendants to serve just five years for the killing of a man whose body was found in a creek in Oakton.

The suspects, Maldin Anibal Guzman and Wis Alonso Sorto-Portillo, are illegal aliens sought by ICE and initially faced 40 years in prison.

Guzman allegedly entered the U.S. in 2018 and was ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2019. Sorto-Portillo’s nationality remains unknown.

Despite public outrage, Descano’s office defended the deal Thursday in remarks to ABC 7 News (WJLA), calling it “the only way to ensure that the defendants were incarcerated for this brutal murder.”

His office added that the victim’s body had been recovered from the creek a day later and that no DNA or “physical evidence” was recovered from the scene.

“All witnesses in this case were terrified to come forward or assist with prosecution,” the office added.

According to ABC 7, while the plea formally mandates 25 years in prison, the illegal aliens are required to serve only five. They are set for release in 2029, after receiving credit for time already served in jail.