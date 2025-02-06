Of the Billions in Questioned USAID Spending, Millions Went to Fund Terrorism

( Of the billions of tax dollars spent by the U.S. Agency for International Development Office that are being questioned by the Trump administration, millions went to fund terrorism.

A multi-year investigation brought by the Justice Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia reveals the scope of how funds were used in one recent terrorism-related case.

“The case represents one of the most significant diversions of USAID-funded humanitarian aid that USAID-OIG has investigated,” USAID’s Office of Inspector General said.

It involved a Syrian national, Mahmoud Al Hafyan, who was charged with illegally diverting more than $9 million of taxpayer money through USAID to armed combatant groups, including the Al-Nusrah Front, a designated foreign terrorist organization affiliated with al-Qaida in Iraq.

According to the indictment, Al Hafyan led a non-governmental organization in Syria, managing 160 employees.

Since Syria’s civil war began in 2011, and through 2020, U.S. taxpayers funded more than $12 billion of USAID money to Syria intended for food and medical supplies that was supposed to be administered by United Nations agencies and NGOs.

The NGO that Al Hafyan led received $122 million over a three-year period, diverting food kits meant for refugees to ANF commanders, according to the complaint.

ANF, fighting to overthrow the Syrian government, was known for committing human rights atrocities, including conducting mass executions of civilians, suicide bombings and kidnappings.

Al Hafyan allegedly sold the food kits on the black market to the ANF commanders, falsifying documents to make it seem like refugees were receiving the food.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, USAID OIG, and the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division were involved in the case.

“This defendant not only defrauded the U.S. government, but he also gave the humanitarian aid he stole to a foreign terrorist organization,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves said in November. “While this foreign terrorist organization fought with the cruel al-Assad regime, the people who were supposed to receive the aid suffered.”

Some other examples of misuse of USAID funds prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia relate to a range of fraud schemes.

In one case, a former executive of a digital consulting firm in Delaware agreed to pay a $100,000 settlement to resolve allegations that he knowingly caused company employees to submit false claims to USAID in order to receive government contracts, overbill and charge for work that was never performed, according to a 2022 complaint.

In another case, a global health nonprofit organization based in San Diego agreed to pay nearly $550,000 to resolve allegations that it knowingly submitted false claims to USAID to receive grants to purportedly provide agricultural and other aid to developing countries.