US Tells UN That Trump Wants a Deal To End Ukraine War by August 8

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The US has told the UN Security Council that President Trump wants a deal to be reached to end the war in Ukraine by August 8, as the US leader is threatening to impose tariffs and sanctions targeting Russia and its trading partners.

“Both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and durable peace. It is time to make a deal. President Trump has made clear this must be done by August 8. The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace,” US diplomat John Kelley told the UN Security Council, according to Reuters.

The message to the UN came after President Trump said earlier this week that he was shortening his original deadline and that he wanted a deal within “10 or 12 days.” The president initially said he wanted the war to end in 50 days, a deadline that would have fallen on September 2.

Trump has previously threatened to hit Russia’s trading partners with 100% tariffs, and a bill in the Senate that has 84 co-sponsors would add 500% tariffs on any country that “knowingly engages in the exchange of Russian-origin uranium and petroleum products.” Either step would have a significant impact on the US and global economy since China and India are major buyers of Russian oil.

Trump said on Thursday that he would impose 25% tariffs on India and another unspecified “penalty,” a step he said was being taken in response to India’s own trade barriers and its trade relationship with Russia, though he signaled the tariffs could change as Washington and New Delhi engage in negotiations.

For its part, Russia has made clear that it’s not fazed by Trump’s ultimatum and that it’s willing to continue the war until it achieves its goals. Russia and Ukraine are also extremely far apart on their conditions for a peace deal, making Trump’s deadline for an agreement unrealistic.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.