Tuesday, May 26, 2026

US Military Says It Bombed Southern Iran

The statement from US Central Command came after Iranian media reported explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comUS Central Command on Monday took credit for attacks on Iran after Iranian media reported explosions in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement to CNN, CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins framed the attack on Iran as “self-defense” even though the strikes come as the US is enforcing a blockade on the country that’s part of the same war of aggression the US and Israel launched against the Islamic Republic on February 28.

The USS George H.W. Bush sails in the Arabian Sea as it enforces a blockade on Iran on May 3, 2026 (US Navy photo)

“US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” Hawkins said, adding that the US targeted missile launch sites and Iranian boats he claimed were attempting to lay mines. “US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,” he said.

Unconfirmed reports say that four members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in the attack on Bandar Abbas. Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin said on X that she was told the US strikes on Iran were “over for now,” but it’s unclear how Iran will respond, and the US attack could mean the resumption of full-blown war in the region, something President Trump has repeatedly threatened.

Since the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire last month, the US has bombed Iranian ports at least one other time and has attacked several Iranian commercial vessels in its enforcement of the blockade, which Tehran says is a violation of the truce deal since it’s an act of war.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Atlanta Gave Muslim Action Group a $35k Donation, Didn’t Track How it Got Spent
Next article
Sound Money: The Enemy of Big Government and a Friend to Liberty

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com