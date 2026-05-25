Monday, May 25, 2026

Another Report Suggests that JD Vance Won’t Run for President in 2028

The Daily Mail’s report comes about two months after the Washington Post published similar rumors...

Posted by Ken Silva
JD Vance
JD Vance / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Daily Mail reported Monday that Vice President JD Vance may not run for president in 2028—the second such report about Vance’s future in as many of months.

Citing an anonymous “insider,” the Daily Mail described Vance’s thought process as a “tactical decision.”

“The insider noted it may be better for him not to ‘own everything that’s gone on in the last couple of years,’” the outlet reported, referring to the Trump administration’s unpopular war in Iran.

The Daily Mail’s report comes about two months after the Washington Post published similar rumors. The Post also said Vance’s expected newborn could also influence his decision on whether to remain in public life.

“While the political impact of the war could be significant, Vance has maintained in recent private conversations that he hasn’t yet decided whether he will seek the presidential nomination for 2028,” the Washington Post reported on March 20, citing two people who’ve talked to Vance about the matter.

“One of those people cited Vance’s fourth child, due this summer, and said the vice president has put a priority on his family life and is unlikely to make a final decision until he and Usha Vance see how another baby affects their lives.”

Both the Daily Mail and the Post have suggested that Vance is becoming increasingly isolated in his skepticism towards the Iran war, due to the resignations of National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and counterterrorism official Joe Kent.

According to the Post, Vance had met with Kent and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard about Kent’s resignation. Vance reportedly asked him to “go quietly” and not make it a “big thing.”

“It was an example of how Vance has privately entertained criticisms of the conflict and acknowledged it is not popular among war skeptics but has made a point to avoid public rebuke of Trump’s decisions,” the Post said.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

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