Trump Honors Fallen Service Members, Vows Iran will not Obtain Nuclear Weapons

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square) President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other top cabinet officials honored fallen American service members in celebration of Memorial Day and vowed Iran would not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump and Vance spoke at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Monday to recognize the families of soldiers who died in wars throughout American history. Trump also recognized service members who died in Operation Epic Fury and vowed the U.S. conflict against Iran would “not be in vain.”

Trump recognized Air Force Captain Ariana Sevino, who was among six individuals who died in a March 12 plane crash in Iraq.

“Ariana’s selfless gift will not be in vain,” Trump said. “Our debt to you is everlasting and it will always end in victory.”

In total, 13 service members have died since Feb. 28, when the conflict began. On March 1, six other American service members died following an Iranian strike in Kuwait. Benjamin Pennington died on March 7 from injuries following an Iranian drone strike at a military base in Saudi Arabia.

Trump promised Iran would not obtain a nuclear weapon. He said the service members who died were aware of the war’s goal of preventing that from happening.

“These incredible men and women gave their lives to ensure that the world’s number-one state sponsor of terror will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “They will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump’s commitment was met with cheers from the audience at Arlington National Cemetery, which included families of deceased service members and veterans. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also honored those killed since the beginning of Operation Epic Fury.

“We remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, adding their names to the story of American heroism,” Caine said. “It’s that same war-fighting spirit we saw in Operation Epic Fury.”

The Trump administration’s insistence that Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon has been a continued hang-up in negotiations to end fighting between the two countries and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. A top Iranian official said Monday a deal to end the conflict is not imminent.

Trump also honored deceased service members from the Vietnam War, World War II, and the conflict in Afghanistan. Trump recognized the family of Matthew McClintock, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2016 while attempting a rescue of fellow service members.

“Matthew fell that day, but the soldiers he gave his life to save survived and thrived,” Trump said. “These are tremendous people. They are brave, brave people.”

Vance, a former Marine, said Memorial Day is one of the most “somber and sacred days on the American calendar.” He thanked the families of deceased service members and called for Americans to take a moment for remembrance of those who died.

“The good life I have, and my family have, is fundamentally because you paid a debt that I can never repay,” Vance said. “I’ll never forget that all the moments that I’m able to have with my family, they’re not able to have with theirs.”

Trump also highlighted the upcoming celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary.

“From 1776 to 2026, America has always stood as a great and moral cause,” Trump said. “Wherever the American soldier walks, wherever he fights and wherever he falls, he does it for the destiny of a nation like no other.

“By their deaths, those who have gone before us in battle have redeemed the promise of our founding for each future generation,” Trump continued. “They’ve not just made the ultimate sacrifice, they’ve offered the ultimate proof that we Americans do indeed love liberty, we do cherish the self-government given to us by our forefathers, we do believe with all our souls in the mission that God has given to America, and we do intend with all our strength and heart to hold high the torch our heroes handed to us. And we will never ever let it fall.”