Monday, May 25, 2026

Illegal Alien Truck Driver From India Accused of Killing Two

DHS calls for ban on commercial licenses for illegal aliens...

Posted by Jose Nino
A self-driving tractor trailer maneuvers around a test track in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 14, 2024. The truck, outfitted with 25 laser, radar and camera sensors, is owned by Pittsburgh-based Aurora Innovation Inc. Late this year, Aurora plans to start hauling freight on Interstate 45 between the Dallas and Houston areas with 20 driverless trucks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(José Niño, Headline USA) An Indian national living illegally in the United States faces vehicular manslaughter charges after allegedly causing a crash that killed a 16 year old and a 20 year old in California, with federal officials revealing that the Biden administration released him into the country three years ago, Breitbart reported.

Manvir Singh, 24, was apprehended by California Highway Patrol and hit with charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit and run resulting in death or injury, and obstructing or resisting a police officer.

The crash unfolded on May 19 when Singh, operating a semi-truck, allegedly drifted off the roadway and collided with a guardrail, sparking a multi-vehicle accident. Prosecutors say Singh then attempted to escape from the scene. Both victims, a teenager and a young man, were killed instantly. Their names have not been made public.

Singh originally entered the United States by crossing the southern border in Arizona in July 2023. The Biden administration’s catch and release framework, administered by then DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, resulted in Singh being set free inside the country instead of being detained or removed.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Lauren Bis condemned the incident. “This criminal illegal alien from India should never have been behind the wheel of a semi-truck and allowed to kill two innocent people in a multi-vehicle crash in California,” Bis declared.

Bis continued pressing for legislative action. “He is now charged with vehicular manslaughter, hit and run resulting in death or injury, and resisting a police officer. This is yet another example of why illegal aliens should not be operating trucks on American highways. We need Congress to pass Dalilah’s Law to prohibit states from granting illegal aliens commercial driver’s licenses.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on Singh and is urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to guarantee the suspect remains incarcerated instead of being turned loose into the community. Breitbart noted that California’s sanctuary policies have frequently put state officials at odds with federal immigration enforcement, making ICE’s request all the more urgent.

Dalilah’s Law, which Bis referenced, would create a federal prohibition on states granting commercial driving credentials to individuals who lack legal immigration status. Advocates argue the legislation would prevent tragedies like this one by keeping unlicensed foreign nationals off American roads.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

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