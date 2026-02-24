Tuesday, February 24, 2026

US Military Blows Up Another Small Boat in the Caribbean Sea, Killing Three

The command said the boat was targeted in the Caribbean Sea and described the people it killed as “narco-terrorists”....

Posted by Headline USA Editor
In this handout photo from the U.S. Marine Corps, the USS Portland lowers a floating target into the water that it will later fire on with a laser weapon system, in the Gulf of Aden, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Mideast, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. (Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) US Southern Command announced on Monday that its forces blew up yet another boat it accused of running drugs, killing three people.

The command said the boat was targeted in the Caribbean Sea and described the people it killed as “narco-terrorists,” a term used by the Trump administration to justify conducting extra-judicial executions at sea for an alleged crime that doesn’t receive the death penalty in the US.

SOUTHCOM said the strike was launched at the direction of its commander, Gen. Francis L. Donovan, who replaced Adm. Alvin Holsey, the former commander who stepped down after reportedly voicing concerns about the bombing campaign.

As usual, SOUTHCOM provided no evidence to back up its claim that the small vessel was carrying narcotics, something the Pentagon hasn’t done for any of the boats it has targeted since the bombing campaign began in early September.

According to numbers from the monitoring group Airwars, the latest strike brings the total number of people killed in the US boat strikes to at least 150, a number that accounts for people the US military said survived an initial strike but were never rescued. Airwars classifies all the deaths as civilians since they are non-combatants and posed no threat to the US military at the time of the attacks.

There was a brief lull in the US airstrikes on small boats following the January 3 US attack on Venezuela, which killed 83 people, including four civilians, and resulted in the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro. But in recent weeks, the US has escalated the attacks on boats.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.  

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pressing Questions Asked by Gold & Silver Investors… (Winter 2026)

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com