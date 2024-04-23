Quantcast
Unsealed Docs Expose Biden’s Alleged Role in Trump Documents Case

'Without her courage on this matter, incriminating evidence of Biden's WH .... would be buried maybe forever...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A newly unsealed motion from former President Donald Trump’s legal defense team suggests that the Biden-led White House may have played a more significant role in initiating the Mar-a-Lago documents case. 

According to the motion seeking to compel discovery in the case, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) engaged in several communications regarding alleged missing Trump-era documents shortly after he left office in January 2021. 

In a document titled “Early Indications of NARA Bias,” the Trump defense team accuses NARA General Counsel Gary Stern of sending a draft letter to Trump’s Public Records Act representatives, wherein he admitted to having “several conversations” with the White House Office of Records Management. 

Despite Stern’s admissions in the May 5, 2021, letter, that transitions were “very chaotic” and that the transfer of documents could take “several months,” his colleague, NARA Archivist David Ferriero, displayed impatience by June 2021.

On Aug. 30, Ferriero warned Trump’s PRA representatives that the assumption that classified documents had “been destroyed” compelled him to “report it to the Hill, DOJ, and the White House.” 

By Sept. 21, 2021, Stern circulated a draft letter meant to be sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland about missing documents, conceding to having “informally” approached DOJ counsel and acknowledging that the Biden White House was “also aware” of the issue. 

In late September, the Trump defense team suggested that NARA had already circulated the letter to the DOJ. 

The unsealing of these documents, as recounted by Kelly, undermines Special Counsel Jack Smith’s argument that the criminal prosecution of the documents case is devoid of political influence. 

Kelly commended Judge Aileen Cannon for allowing the unsealing of the documents and criticized legal analysts from left-wing outlets for attempting to remove Cannon. 

“Without her courage on this matter, incriminating evidence of Biden’s WH and DOJ running the investigative show behind the scenes would be buried maybe forever,” Kelly said. 

The documents stem from accusations by Smith that Trump withheld classified documents in Mar-a-Lago.

Trump vehemently denies such accusations, instead pointing to selective prosecution, as classified documents were also found at President Joe Biden’s residences and offices, dating back to his time as vice president.

