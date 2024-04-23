Official UCLA ‘Queer’ Magazine Embraces Furries, BDSM

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Students responsible for publishing the official University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) LGBT student magazine recently released the magazine’s latest edition, in which they called for the acceptance of “furries” and other fringe sexual preferences and identities into the larger LGBT movement.

At the beginning of the edition, OutWrite magazine’s editor-in-chief claimed classmates in high school would openly bully a “transgender” student as a “freak and a monster,” which is a baseless claim, considering that both the faculty and students in American high schools tend to be politically on the left.

Rainer Lee, the editor wrote that this edition of the magazine was fashioned as a “love letter to the freaks: the queers, cringelords, furries, kinksters, and monsterf***ers alike.”

“Explore with us what it means to be human and beyond. Come be a freak,” Lee wrote.

The edition also included one essay titled, “For The Love of the Furries,” in which the author advocated for “furries.”

“The way anti-furry stigma manifests is strikingly similar to past and present sexually-motivated constructions of queerness as an illness and a cause of moral panic,” the student wrote, adding that it’s a “bigoted generalization” to say that dressing up and acting like an animal is a fetish.

Another person wrote that BDSM (bondage, discipline, dominance and submission) should be included in the larger LGBT movement, arguing that the pushback regarding exposing children to inappropriate material “reinforces the stigma of kinky people as dangerous deviants.”

“What difference does it make to see someone wearing a collar at Pride or see a parade float full of dominatrixes? The average viewer might take only a slight note of it, but it would make a world of difference to those involved in the kink community and those who want to be,” the student wrote.

Another student complained about how supposedly horrible the United States is, which resulted in the student embracing “Void Punk,” a “subculture that refutes normative society’s idea of what it means to be human and instead celebrates the idea of not being human.”

“I don’t feel human and I don’t need to feel human,” the student wrote.