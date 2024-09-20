Quantcast
Trump Turns the Tables Offering a Look at ‘Kamala’s Project 2025’

The Heritage Foundation released its Mandate for Leadership, a 922-page policy framework, in the spring of 2023, long before Trump was the presumptive nominee...

Kamala's Project 2025
Kamala's Project 2025 / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump on Thursday clapped back against a disinformation campaign Democrats have pushed by attempting to link him to the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 policy framework, despite his insistence that he has no interest in considering it.

Trump posted on Instagram a graphic labeled “Kamala’s Project 2025” effectively flipping the script with regard to the obnoxious—yet persistent—Democrat talking point, while depicting Harris’s nightmarish vision for America.

Similar graphics have been making the rounds on social media, including one that the Trump campaign’s official Team Trump account posted earlier in the week via Truth Social.

The post highlights 10 of Vice President Kamala Harris’s most extreme and controversial positions, even though she has attempted to backpedal on many of them since being anointed as Democrats’ backup presidential candidate.

Yet, Trump, a master of brand-management, has sought to label Harris as the pro-crime candidate who only switched her positions because of how unpopular her policy stances were before.

During the Sept. 10 debate between Trump and Harris, ABC News moderators “fact-checked” Trump repeatedly on claims—some of which were not demonstrably false—while also allowing Harris to float several blatant lies unchallenged.

One of the biggest debunked conspiracy theories she parrotted was that Trump planned to implement the Heritage Foundation’s a 922-page Mandate for Leadership, a policy framework that the conservative think-tank released in the spring of 2023, long before Trump was the presumptive nominee.

Trump reiterated during the debate that he had not looked into Project 2025, nor did he intend to, since he already had his own framework in mind should he be reelected.

Although Trump, in his disavowal of Project 2025—which drew from many veteran officials of his first presidential administration—conceded that some of the ideas being proposed may be good, the same cannot be said of Harris’s ideas, since she has yet to present any detailed policy proposals that she hasn’t plagiarized from Trump himself.

As Harris flip-flops like a fish out of water—struggling to explain her ever-evolving stances on issues such as fracking, immigration and gun laws—Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, continue to articulate clear policy positions that will restore the prosperity of the prior Trump administration.

