Andrew Cuomo Accused of Sexual Assault … Again

(Headline USA) Democrat and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being sued by a former aide who says Cuomo sexually harassed her while he was still in office.

Cuomo was accused of sexual assault by 11 women in 2021.

Cuomo’s former executive assistant Brittany Commisso filed the case against the ex-governor in New York’s state Supreme Court in Albany on Wednesday.

The filing, a three-page summons, came just before the expiration for lawsuits under the Adult Survivors Act. The law gave victims of sexual abuse a one-year window for claims that would otherwise be barred by time limits.

Commisso was one of at least 11 women who accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct, leading to his abrupt 2021 resignation in a #MeToo-era scandal that marked a severe fall from grace for the Democrat.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

Commisso’s lawsuit alleges sexual harassment and unwanted touching from Cuomo and said she was punished for reporting the incidents.

The case seeks monetary damages.

Her allegations led to a criminal charge against Cuomo that was eventually dismissed last year at the request of a county prosecutor.

The prosecutor described her as credible but said he couldn’t prove the case.

