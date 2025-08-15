Friday, August 15, 2025

Under Pressure, RFK Jr. Brings Back Childhood Vaccine Safety Committee

The original task force was disbanded in 1998...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the Defeat the Mandates rally on Jan. 23 in front of Washington, DC's Lincoln Memorial. / PHOTO: AP

(, The Center Square) U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Thursday the reinstatement of the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines, the day before he had to respond to a lawsuit over his alleged failure to stand up the task force.

Health and Human Services said Congress created the federal panel to improve the safety, quality and oversight of vaccines administered to American children.

“By reinstating this Task Force, we are reaffirming our commitment to rigorous science, continuous improvement, and the trust of American families,” National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya said. “NIH is proud to lead this effort to advance vaccine safety and support innovation that protects children without compromise.”

The original task force was disbanded in 1998.

Ray Flores, an attorney, filed the lawsuit in May alleging that Kennedy was violating the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. That law requires the HHS secretary to create a task force that includes the director of the National Institutes of Health, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The law also requires the HHS secretary to provide Congress with progress reports every two years.

That never happened, according to Flores’ lawsuit.

Kennedy, for years, sought the same records. Kennedy sued the government for records in 2018 related to the task force prior to running for president as an independent. Kennedy later dismissed the case after HHS said it couldn’t find reports submitted to Congress.

Kennedy dropped his presidential bid before the election and campaigned for President Donald Trump. Trump later picked Kennedy to lead the Health and Human Services department.

Flores alleged in his lawsuit that Kennedy had not created such a task force since taking office and that the federal government has failed to follow a law passed by Congress for decades.

“In over 35 years, all ten of Secretary Kennedy’s predecessors failed to report to Congress the steps taken towards making safety improvements in childhood vaccines as required by the [19]86 Act,” Flores wrote in the initial suit.

“Over 100 days have passed since President Trump formed the Make America Healthy Again Commission chaired by Secretary Kennedy, and no statutorily required Task Force on childhood vaccine safety has been established. Therefore, any grace period for Mr. Kennedy to rectify the failure of his predecessors has ended.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ahead of Alaska Summit, Putin Says Trump Making ‘Sincere’ Effort Toward Ending Ukraine War
Next article
Grand Jury Indicts Accused Killer of Minnesota Lawmaker

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com