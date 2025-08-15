Friday, August 15, 2025

Grand Jury Indicts Accused Killer of Minnesota Lawmaker

Boelter will face the state charges when the federal charges are completed...

This image provided by the FBI on Saturday, June 14, 2025, shows part of a poster with photos of Vance L. Boelter. (FBI via AP)

(, The Center Square) The man accused of killing Minnesota’s former House speaker and her husband faces state charges of first-degree murder.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Thursday a state grand jury indictment of Vance Luther Boelter includes two first-degree premeditated murder charges for the killing of House Speaker Emerita Mellisa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman.

The charges also included attempted first-degree murder of Sen. John Hoffman, Yvette Hoffman, Hope Hoffman and Rep. Kristin Bahner, along with felony cruelty to an animal and impersonating a police officer.

The murder charges could bring a sentence of life with the possibility of parole.

“The damage done to the victims – those with us, those who were taken from us, and to our entire community – has opened wounds that will never heal,” Moriarty said in a release. “These charges reflect the weight of Mr. Boelter’s crimes, and our thoughts are with Melissa and Mark Hortman’s family, the Hoffman family, Rep. Bahner, and Sen. Rest.”

Boelter also faces federal charges of stalking and murder in the deaths of Melissa and Mark Holtman, along with the stalking and shooting of John and Yvette Hoffmam and the attempted shooting of Hope Hoffman. 

The federal charges could carry the death penalty.

An affidavit from prosecutors details what officials call Boelter’s detailed planning and actions the night before and during the early-morning hours of the shootings July 14 in Brooklyn Park, along with circumstances that took place during Boelter’s nearly two days on the run.

Boetler bought a Buick sedan and an electric bike from an individual he met at a bus stop as he worked to escape authorities, prosecutors say.

Moriarty said Boelter will face the state charges when the federal charges are completed.

The affidavit contains a letter written by Boetler addressed to Patel that officials found in the Buick after it had been abandoned. It said Gov. Tim Walz wanted him to kill Minnesota’s two U.S. senators so Walz could take one of those seats.

Following the manhunt, Boelter was arrested around 9 p.m. on June 15 near his home in Green Isle.

