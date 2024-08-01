UFOs Spotted in Trump Shooting Footage—Really

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Was it a Bird? Was it a Drone? UFOs spotted in the footage of the July 13 Trump shooting have sparked rampant speculation online.

The unidentified flying objects were spotted shortly before Trump was grazed in the ear by a bullet. What those flying objects were is another question.

JUST IN: Slow motion video captures unidentified flying object zipping over Trump rally In Pennsylvania prior to ass*ssination attempt.. VIDEO: @JustXAshton pic.twitter.com/vIK7Ih7tJb — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 20, 2024

The simplest explanation would be that the UFOs were birds. Others have speculated that they might have been drones—even though law enforcement claims to not have used drones that day. One UFO expert told the Daily Mail that the sightings might have been a combination of both.

“The objects are moving fast, and in closeups, you can see motion blur, distorting the objects’ actual shape,” Enigma Lab’s UAP advisor Alejandro Rojas reportedly told Daily Mail.

“Events like these often have several drones filming. It is now being reported even the shooter had flown a drone in the area. The objects also move in a straight line without making any unusual movements. While we can’t say for sure what they are, they are consistent with many videos we get that turn out to be mundane objects.”

🚨 BREAKING – An incredibly fast UFO was captured over the Trump Rally in Pennsylvania where an assassination attempt was carried out which failed. Video to the left is the original video, to the right is slowed down. -Slickes hick around#Ufotwitter #Trump #TrumpAssassination pic.twitter.com/pFPsffm4qB — T R U T H P O L E (@Truthpolex) July 20, 2024

Additionally, UFO filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee reportedly told The Daily Star he believes the assassination attempt against Trump may be related to his promise to shine transparency on the government’s UFO program.

“It sounds a bit out there, but I do believe that this attempt may have been due to the fact that, if elected President again, Trump would release the full truth about UFOs,” Lee reportedly said.

Some have even gone as far as to suggest that aliens protected Trump from the assassin’s would-be kill shot on July 13.

“UFO’s are always at Trumps rally’s, protecting him,” one Twitter user posted, according to the Daily Mail (Headline USA was unable to find that tweet).

ALIENS!? 👽 Several videos from the Trump rally in PA show a UAP moving around in the sky. These videos are from unrelated sources showing different angles. In this 1 video alone there are 5 instances of UAP 👇 @ 0:05 (UAP above power line moving right to left)

@ 0:17 (UAP… pic.twitter.com/9ypgg0lNK5 — Brian Gamble (@briangamble_v1) July 22, 2024

The UFO sightings at the July 13 Trump rally come about a year after a Pentagon “whistleblower” went public with fantastical allegations that the U.S. government is in possession of alien UFO technology.

But according to Sean Kirkpatrick, who once led the Pentagon’s search for UFOs, the entire alien investigation is based on a hoax.

Kirkpatrick was the former head of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO, which was established by Congress in 2022 to investigate credible observations of unidentified anomalous phenomena, also known as UFOs.

In a recent editorial, Kirkpatrick said AARO has found no evidence of aliens or alien technology.

“During a full-scale, year-long investigation of this story (which has been told and retold by a small group of interconnected believers and others with possibly less than honest intentions—none of whom have firsthand accounts of any of this), AARO discovered a few things, and none were about aliens,” he said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.