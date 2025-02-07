U.S. Taxpayer Funds Went to Foreign Competition for Domestic Shrimpers

(Nolan McKendry, The Center Square) Fishermen and shrimpers in the United States have been in a decades-long battle with the very institutions meant to protect them, specifically the U.S. Treasury Department and its World Bank delegation.

U.S. trade law bars the support of competing industries in which there is excess supply.

Despite such laws, U.S. taxpayers spent two decades funding “aquaculture” projects in Vietnam, India, Ecuador and Indonesia, countries that now supply the overwhelming majority of shrimp to U.S. consumers.

“There’s a law on the books that requires the United States, their directors that are at these international financial institutions, to use their voice and vote to oppose any project that where there’s a commodity that’s produced in surplus and where export to the United States would seriously injure a domestic industry,” Nathan Rickard, a trade lawyer who represents the Southern Shrimp Alliance, told The Center Square. “They just haven’t done it.”

Foreign industry is one thing, but having to compete with the World Bank and the United Nations is another. And shrimpers’ own tax dollars being used to facilitate their own annihilation adds insult to injury.

Since U.S shrimpers began making noise about the Treasury Department’s activity, the World Bank delegation has been voting against such proposed projects, but the damage is done.

According to the Southern Shrimp Alliance, there have been 70 foreign projects identified as shrimp and aquaculture related, 89% of which have secured a vote of support from the Treasury Department’s World Bank delegation.

According to the 2023 annual report from the United Nations Development Programme, the U.S. is the 8th largest source of funds for all UNDP projects at $215 million. The report also shows that the U.S. is the second largest contributor to “regular resources,” which are resources “without restriction.”

Many of the shrimp farms receiving aid are worth hundreds of millions of dollars, such as Promarisco, an Ecuadorian seafood conglomerate, who was granted $60 million. Most grants are awarded directly to the government, rather than private companies.

“For loans and grants financial assistance in Ecuador, the funds went directly to private shrimp exporters for the expansion of their agriculture and for their export capacity,” Rickard said.

Since 2005, India has received $371 million, with one grant amounting to $200 million. India is the leading shrimp importer for the U.S. by a wide margin.

According to Rickard, the idea is that the assistance of international financial institutions is meant for developing countries, meaning U.S. shrimpers are out of luck.