U.S. Gov. Passes Bill to Automatically Draft Young Men

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The U.S. House passed a measure on June 14, 2024, that would automatically register men aged 18 to 26 for selective service, also known as the draft.

According to Fox News, the measure was part of the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which sets out the U.S. government’s military and national security priorities over the next fiscal year.

NDAA authorizes $895.2 billion in military spending this year, which is a $9 billion increase from fiscal 2024.

Even though it hasn’t been invoked in over 50 years, all male U.S. citizens are required to register for selective service when they turn 18. Those who fail to register are automatically classified as felons.

Additionally, every male, an American citizen or not, must register for selective service if he applies for an academic scholarship or a job since some employers require their potential employees to do so.

The amendment would cut down on bureaucratic red tape, help U.S. citizens avoid unnecessary legal issues and cut down on the taxpayer dollars prosecuting those cases, the supporters of the measure argued.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., led the amendment and passed it in the House Armed Services Committee’s version of the NDAA in May of this year. The NDAA advanced through the committee in an overwhelming 57 to 1 vote.

“By using available federal databases, the [Selective Service] agency will be able to register all of the individuals required and thus help ensure that any future military draft is fair and equitable,” Houlahan said.

She also justified the measure by saying it would save a lot of money.

“This will also allow us to rededicate resources towards reading readiness and towards mobilization… rather than towards education and advertising campaigns driven to register people.”

Additionally, the NDAA included the largest-ever military pay raise in history, with a 19.5% increase for junior enlisted troops and a 4.5% increase for others, funding for two new Virginia-class submarines and the establishment of a drone force within the U.S. Army, among other provisions.

Even though the NDAA passed the House in a 217 to 199 vote, the Senate may not be as enthusiastic.