Two Texas Chick-fil-A Workers Murdered by Illegal Alien

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Two Texas Chick-fil-A workers were shot and murdered by an illegal alien at their workplace on June 26, 2024.

Police said that Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, a 37-year-old man from El Salvador, was arrested and charged with capital murder after he shot at two fast food joint workers in Irving, Texas, around 3:40 p.m., the New York Post reported.

One of the people who was murdered was identified as Patricia Portillo who died at the scene from gunshot wounds. The family of another victim asked to withhold the identity of their relative, according to a police spokesperson.

The murderer fled the crime scene in a silver 1997 Honda sedan. He was tracked down and taken into custody around 2:50 a.m. on June 27, 2024.

The news source also reported that Irving police confirmed the illegal had an “ICE hold.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in Dallas “lodged an immigration detainer with the Irving Police Department on Mendoza,” the agency’s spokesperson said.

The agency added that ICE issues such holds for noncitizens who have been apprehended by local or state police to indicate the agency intends to take them into custody.

It wasn’t clear when the illegal entered the United States.

Chick-fil-A also released a statement after the crime was committed.

“Our hearts are broken by the tragedy that unfolded inside our restaurant Wednesday. We will miss our two Team Members dearly. Right now, our focus is on providing care for our Team and the victims’ families,” the fast-food chain said.

Chick-fil-A also thanked the local police.

“I want to thank the Irving Police Department for their professionalism and compassion. We will continue working closely with them as they conduct their investigation,” the chain said.

The double homicide comes just days after 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was brutalized and murdered in Houston by two illegals from Venezuela. Also, earlier this month, a 13-year-old girl was raped in a New York City park in broad daylight by another illegal from Ecuador.