Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Joke Writes Itself: Leftists Propose Biden Cancel Election, ‘Take Out’ Trump

'He could send in the military to take out Trump...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump & Joe Biden/AP Photos

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Far-left activists, many with ties to the Democratic Party and Barack Obama, have proposed a radical strategy for President Joe Biden: cancel the 2024 presidential election and order the assassination of Donald Trump.

These outrageous suggestions circulated on Twitter following the Supreme Court’s Monday ruling that presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for act committed as part of their official duties. 

“So if Joe Biden declared today that November election is canceled and order the military to keep him in power, would that be an ‘official act’?” asked Aaron Rupar, a leftist blogger with over 900,000 followers on Twitter. 

Others, like social media influencer Harry Sisson, took it a step further by suggesting Biden should command the military to kill Trump.

“According to the Supreme Court, Biden could now send in Seal Team 6 to take all of them out,” Sisson tweeted, garnering over 5.3 million views. “He could send in the military to take out Trump. He has ‘immunity’ for official acts now!” 

Notably, the Supreme Court’s ruling did not imply that a president has immunity from committing murder. Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita responded to Sisson’s tweet, which many viewed as a threat, with a simple: “Expect a visit….” 

Sisson has ties to Obama, as the two collaborated, for a get-out-to-vote TikTok video that has amassed nearly 2 million views. The TikTok influencer also got to meet Biden for a photo-op in April. His video of Biden has over 2 million views. According to Axios, he was part of a White House-led initiative to spread Biden talking points on social media. 

@harryjsisson

He’s awesome! 05/14/24

♬ original sound – Harry

Dash Dobrofsky, who has over 442,000 followers across TikTok and Twitter, suggested Biden should “do whatever ‘official acts’ he needs to do in order to prevent Donald Trump from becoming President.” 

In a separate tweet, Dobrofsky called on Biden to sign an executive order that “prohibits convicted felons from becoming President.” 

Not to be outdone by Dobfrosky and Sisson, attorney Bradley P. Moss, who has over 218,000 followers, wrote, “The Supreme Court just gave Biden unequivocal immunity to order the military to take action against Trump. Today. Right now.”

It’s unclear what court order Moss was referencing, as the justices made no such ruling. 

On Monday, the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision with the leftist justices dissenting, ruled that a sitting president has immunity from prosecution for acts committed as part of their official duties.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
