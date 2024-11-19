Two Migrants Freed from Jail after Alleged Assault on NYPD Officers

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) Two migrants have been released from custody following their arrest in a New York City subway after a violent altercation with the police, according to the New York Post.

The incident occurred on Nov. 5 at the Kingsbridge subway station when Abraham Sosa, 20, was caught urinating inside a prohibited area while carrying an AR-15 rifle.

Local police then approached Sosa who refused to provide identification and resisted arrest.

It was then that Sosa’s friend, 21-year-old Christopher Mayren, allegedly jumped in to aid Sosa and wound up injuring the two officers as they attempted to subdue the suspects.

Despite the severity of the incident, both men were released shortly after their arraignment.

Sosa was able to post a $25,000 bond and Mayren was let go without bail.

Sources say that a tattoo on Mayren’s arm is a possible link to a violent Mexican drug cartel.

An anonymous detective from the Bronx told the Post that he was frustrated that the legal system could let the two men out of custody so easily.

“This is crazy. You have a member of a Mexican cartel running around,” he said. “That tattoo is a billboard for ‘I am a criminal. I don’t care about your laws.'”

He questioned if it is possible for it to get more dangerous.

“Can it get more dangerous than riding the subway with a loaded rifle?” he asked.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry weighed in on the situation while noting that reform is needed to protect both the community and the police.

“We need New Yorkers to join us to demand better risks for the community,” Hendry said.

He added how it is difficult to see citizens injured, while criminals are released.

“It’s frustrating and it hurts to see the system fail the ones working hard to protect our city and its citizens, especially when it results in injury,” Hendry added. “Our officers are putting their lives on the line only for the criminals to go free shortly after.”

Both men are due back in court on Dec. 9.