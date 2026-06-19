Friday, June 19, 2026

Tulsi Gabbard Dumps Fauci Docs on Her Last Day as Nat’l Intelligence Director

Gabbard’s document dump sparked renewed calls online for Fauci’s prosecution...

Posted by Ken Silva
Anthony Fauci
Anthony Fauci / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On the eve of her last day as National Intelligence Director, Tulsi Gabbard released a trove of documents detailing former COVID czar Anthony Fauci’s efforts to suppress the theory that coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan, China.

“These documents expose Fauci’s direct role in influencing and manipulating IC assessments on COVID-19, and how Fauci lied to Congress in 2024, when under oath he denied knowledge of or participation in discussions with intelligence officials about viral research,” Gabbard, who is leaving office because her husband has cancer, said in a press release Thursday night.

The records include a long-buried May 2020 report from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which determined that there was an equal chance that COVID-19 emerged from a lab as there was that it came from nature. Despite that report and others, the Fauci-led medical regime engaged in a censorship campaign against anyone who pushed the lab-leak theory for roughly the next four years.

The records also included emails in which Fauci recommended a number of his own friends and colleagues to participate in a study ordered by then-President Joe Biden about the origins of COVID. As has been widely documented, the CIA was initially going to side with those agencies. But after Fauci influenced the agency, the CIA decided to stay neutral. So when Biden was briefed on the matter in August 2021, no proponents of the lab leak theory were present.

Gabbard’s document dump sparked renewed calls online for Fauci’s prosecution. Fauci received a pardon from Biden via the autopen, but officials such as Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., argue that the DOJ should charge him anyway to test whether the pardon is valid.

One of Fauci’s former aides, David Morens, has been indicted over the matter. According to the DOJ, Morens and other co-conspirators purposely used private email to avoid public disclosure obligations that come with government communications.

Friday’s disclosure also follows Gabbard releasing documents last week that detail the U.S. funding dangerous biolabs throughout the world, including over 40 in war-torn Ukraine.

The records include a map of Ukraine that shows the location of various U.S.-funded biolabs. Some of them are in territory now occupied by Russia. The ODNI said they could “be at risk of compromise due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.”

They also include the initials “BW”—seemingly a reference to bioweapons. One record says that biolabs in Ukraine were used to work on potential bioweapons and disease-causing pathogens such as anthrax, tularemia, tuberculosis, Swine Fever, New Castles Disease, MERS, SARS, Marburg, Ebola, Lassa, the Plague, and Rickettsia.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

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