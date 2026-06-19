Registered Israeli Agent Controls Charlie Kirk’s Media Network

(José Niño, Headline USA) The media operation built by Charlie Kirk and his organization Turning Point USA now operates under Israeli directed control, The Grayzone reported Thursday.

A federally registered agent of Israel charged with spreading Zionist messaging through American media now handles distribution of The Charlie Kirk Show. Brad Parscale, who served as chief of staff for Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, secured a $46 million yearly contract with the Israeli government for this purpose. The Grayzone characterizes this arrangement as possibly the largest lobbying deal in the history of foreign influence campaigns targeting America.

Utah man Tyler Robinson is accused of shooting Kirk on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley State University during the opening stop of his American Comeback Tour.

Just eight days afterward, Parscale filed paperwork registering as a foreign agent of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, taking charge of a propaganda campaign “tailored to Gen Z audiences across platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, podcasts, and other relevant digital and broadcast outlets.”

This arrangement brought The Charlie Kirk Show, distributed through Salem Media Network since 2020, under an Israeli foreign agent’s supervision. Parscale became Salem’s Chief Strategy Officer, and the contract stipulates that Parscale’s Clock Tower would “integrate its pro-Israel messaging into Salem Media Network properties.”

Erika Kirk, who assumed the TPUSA CEO position after her husband’s death, claims she and Charlie were always Israel supporters. She has declined to say how her late husband would have viewed the Iran conflict.

🇺🇸🇮🇷 Erika Kirk says she can’t answer whether or not Charlie Kirk would support a US invasion of Iran because he’s dead "It's frustrating when you have people speaking for him” pic.twitter.com/CjWZkxnWbh — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) March 25, 2026

“My husband isn’t here to say whether or not we should be at war with Iran,” Erika Kirk stated at a May 2026 TPUSA gathering. “I would love for him to be here right now and tell us if we should or should not.”

Yet Kirk made his stance abundantly clear before his assassination. During one of numerous outbursts against military action on Iran, he called Senator Lindsey Graham and fellow war proponents “pathologically insane,” cautioning that regime change conflict inevitably “creates a quagmire. And then there is civil war.”

Charlie Kirk: Lindsey Graham and the neocons’ push for regime change in Iran is “pathologically insane.” pic.twitter.com/JAVJve8Kjt — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) January 15, 2026

Andrew Kolvet, the longtime TPUSA communications director who took over hosting The Charlie Kirk Show, tried to dismiss allegations of Israeli ties by claiming the program airs through Steve Bannon’s Real America’s Voice instead of Salem. But Kolvet himself publicly expressed gratitude to Salem Media for maintaining distribution following Kirk’s death, and the show still appears on the Salem Podcast Network website.

After Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., queried Grok about whether a registered Israeli foreign agent distributes The Charlie Kirk Show, the AI system confirmed “Yes, there’s a substantive connection here worth noting,” adding that “the distributor (Salem Media) has direct high-level overlap and active collaboration with a registered Israeli foreign agent.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino