Friday, June 19, 2026

Whistleblower Who Exposed Kids Being Sent to MS-13 Sues Gov’t

'This is a case about what happens when a federal employee tells the truth about children in danger---and the government spends years making her regret it...'

Posted by Ken Silva
MS-13
MS-13 gang members / IMAGE: VICE News via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The whistleblower who exposed the Biden administration for allowing migrant children to be sent to MS-13 gang affiliates has sued the Department of Health and Human Services for reneging on a settlement they allegedly agreed to earlier this year.

HHS whistleblower Tara Rodas said in her lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in federal court, that she first reported unaccompanied migrant children being sent to MS-13-affiliated sponsors in September 2021. Within 20 days, she was removed from her job.

Rodas would go on to testify to Congress and provide records to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that supported her allegations.

According to the records, which were released by Grassley in 2024, in September 2021 the HHS sent one female unaccompanied minor to a sponsor who had a romantic partnership with an MS-13 gang member. Then, the HHS also sent the same sponsor’s unaccompanied minor son to the same household.

“The boy’s father was an official member of the MS-13 gang and had received a lengthy prison sentence for gang-related crimes,” Grassley said in a press release.

According to the records and whistleblower testimony, HHS again rejected staff members’ concerns when transferring both minors to the MS-13 home. The records also show that immigration case managers felt intimidated when processing the MS-13-connected migrants.

In January, Rodas began negotiating with the Trump administration to settle claims of whistleblower retaliation. According to her lawsuit, the parties struck an agreement by Jan. 20.

“Then, three months later after long delay and repeated representations that they were working on the written settlement agreement memorializing the terms, HHS took it back,” her lawsuit says.

“On March 5, 2026, to Ms. Rodas’ surprise, HHS informed Ms. Rodas that the material terms previously agreed upon during mediation were ‘off the table’ and that HHS intended to propose materially different settlement terms.”

Rodas seeks a court order enforcing the original terms of her settlement agreement, as well as legal fees and other costs associated with her lawsuit.

“This is a case about what happens when a federal employee tells the truth about children in danger—and the government spends years making her regret it,” she said.

The HHS has yet to respond to her complaint, which was first reported by Court Watch.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Alleged UFC White House Ringleader Was in US Illegally

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com