Elon Musk May Bring Alex Jones Back on Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Twitter owner Elon Musk said that he may bring InfoWars founder Alex Jones back on the platform, from which Jones was permanently banned in 2018.

“Think about how much letting Alex Jones BACK on X would make the machine rage @elonmusk. It’s time,” political commentator The Quartering wrote on Thursday.

Musk replied to the tweet by saying that he would think about allowing Jones to have his account back.

“Will consider. In general, since this platform aspires to be the global town square, permanent bans should be extremely rare. Also, if he does say something false on this platform, then Community Notes will correct him, whereas that would not be the case elsewhere,” he wrote.

Jones was one of the first people who was permanently banned from the platform under previous Twitter owners. In addition to that, thousands of other users were banned from the platform as well. When Musk purchased Twitter, almost everyone who was banned was allowed back on the platform, except Jones and a few other people.

During the interview with Tucker Carlson, Jones was asked about the prospect of going back on Twitter, to which Jones cast doubt on the idea that he would be allowed back on, according to Trending Politics.

He said that he doesn’t blame Musk for the continued ban, after pointing to the fact that several extremists and adversarial political leaders were allowed on Twitter, including the leaders of the Iranian regime.

“I understand I’ve been so demonized with the general public. He’s barely able to keep Twitter going right now. I really appreciate what he’s done. I admire him. I think he’s done a lot of great work, and I see him moving in the right direction,” Jones said about Musk.

He then continued defending Musk’s decision to not reinstate his account.

“So a lot of people attack Musk on Twitter. I trend all the time, ‘Hey, if you’re such an absolutist on free speech, bring back Alex Jones.’ I understand that if he did that, the ADL and others would really be able to probably shut down Twitter. So I understand that he needs to go through a process before he does that,” he added.