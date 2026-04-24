Tucker Carlson’s ‘Secret Heiress Sister’ Revealed in Tabloid Piece

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Popular podcaster Tucker Carlson is at the center of tabloid gossip — not over his criticism of the war with Iran or the government of Israel, but because of an alleged “secret heiress sister” now suing over an inheritance.

Tucker’s stepsister — Dr. Roberta “Bo” Hunt — is attempting to block him and his brother, Buckley, from receiving money from their late mother’s estate, claiming the wealth was intended only for blood relatives, according to a Thursday report by Daily Mail.

Hunt is the only biological child of Patricia Swanson Carlson, the late heiress to the Swanson frozen-food fortune, who married Tucker’s father, Dick Carlson, and later adopted both Tucker and Buckley.

Tucker has rarely, if ever, publicly mentioned Hunt.

Tucker Carlson has a secret sister – and she’s suing him over the family inheritance. I spoke to both of them for this story. One denied everything. The other brought receipts… 1/6 🧵 pic.twitter.com/i2wQv9TL3U — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) April 23, 2026

Hunt filed the lawsuit in Nebraska, arguing that Tucker and his brother are not entitled to the roughly $2,414 per month they have allegedly received since Patricia died in 2023.

At the center of the dispute is Hunt’s claim that her grandfather, Gilbert C. Swanson, established a trust to pass wealth to his “lineal descendants,” with language purportedly stating the money would go to grandchildren “born in lawful wedlock.”

Hunt’s lawsuit alleges that this wording excludes Tucker and Buckley because they were adopted.

Notably, Patricia excluded Hunt from her will because she said she had already been provided for by her father’s side of the family.

Hunt stated that her relationship with Patricia became strained because of her long-standing “animosity” toward Tucker’s father.

“She always took their side. Even being older, when they were married, it was always that they did no wrong,” Hunt claimed.

“It was a toxic thing with him being involved,” she added. “I think he married my mom for money, and I will die thinking that.”

She described a fractious childhood with Tucker and his brother Buckley, where she was made to feel like ‘an afterthought’. Things got so bad that in 2023 when her mother lay dying, Tucker’s dad and brother refused to tell her at which hospital, she claimed. 3/6 pic.twitter.com/SSTlvHHOkt — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) April 23, 2026

In response to the Daily Mail’s reporting, Tucker denied being familiar with Hunt, saying he did not grow up in the same house and had “no contact with this person in more than 30 years.”

“I don’t know who this person is really,” Tucker stated, adding: “She’s bonkers.”

The Daily Mail attempted to undercut Tucker’s comments by publishing photos showing Tucker with Hunt in 1982, as well as at family gatherings in 2008 and 2010.

According to Hunt, tensions escalated between her and Tucker years before Patricia’s death, when she and other relatives were allegedly asked to sign paperwork affirming the Carlson brothers’ inclusion in the Swanson family trust.

“They tried to get us to sign off that Tucker and Buckley were family,” Hunt claimed. “I got a cryptic text from my mother, saying, ‘Somebody’s going to call you from the bank, don’t worry about it, just sign it,’” I said, I’m not going to do that. That’s when things went downhill with Tucker and Buckley.”

The case is expected to go to trial in August, according to the Daily Mail.