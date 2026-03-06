Friday, March 6, 2026

Tucker Carlson’s Nicotine Pouch Company Victim of Multimillion Dollar Hijacking

The driver's true identity remains a mystery and the missing shipment is still nowhere to be found...

Posted by Jose Nino
(José Niño, Headline USA) Tucker Carlson’s ALP nicotine pouch company is offering a $100,000 reward after thieves hijacked a truck carrying millions of dollars worth of product using what appeared to be authentic credentials at a California logistics facility, the New York Post reports.

In a post on X, an ALP spokesperson confirmed the news. “Unfortunately, this is true. A truck carrying ALP Drifters was stolen. $100,000 reward announced. Details coming shortly.”

The former Fox News host took a major hit last week when the multimillion dollar load of his ALP nicotine pouches vanished in a hijacking in Los Angeles. The truck was packed with millions of ALP nicotine pouches bound for a Kentucky warehouse from California.

Carlson’s ALP Pouches was set to unveil its limited edition ALP Drifters before thieves swooped in and took off with 378,000 tins according to the company.

Tracking showed the truck heading east until all contact was lost. Investigators are now probing whether the truck’s location system was faked during the theft operation.

The driver flashed what appeared to be authentic credentials at a logistics facility in Southern California, but those documents have since been determined to be bogus.

ALP has kicked off a nationwide manhunt, offering a $100,000 reward for any tip that leads to the stolen stash or the capture of those behind the heist.

The driver’s true identity remains a mystery and the missing shipment is still nowhere to be found.

Social media commentators suggested that a company with legitimate documentation committed the theft and claimed the FBI is not investigating the incident.

The company playfully assured customers that the product launch would proceed despite the setback. “And don’t worry – Drifters is still coming. Delayed? Yes. Stopped? Not even close.”
José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

