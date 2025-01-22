Tucker Pressures NYC Mayor to Go ‘Full Fascist’ on Illegal Migrants to Prove He’s Not Playing Trump

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Political commentator Tucker Carlson pressured New York City Mayor Eric Adams to go “full fascist” on illegal migrants in his city to call his bluff in an interview released Tuesday evening.

Federal prosecutors under former President Joe Biden indicted Adams in September 2024 after he spoke out against the Democrat administration’s open border policies.

To prove he’s not playing President Donald Trump by espousing more moderate politics in exchange for reprieve, Carlson challenged Adams’s lack of action to safeguard his city.

Adams said the Biden administration downplayed the migrant crisis by comparing it to passing a “gallstone.” The New York City mayor suggested he wasn’t being “good Democrat” and said, “the party left me.”

Having been indicted by the Biden DOJ for political crimes, New York Mayor Eric Adams is sounding a lot like a Trump voter these days. (0:00) Eric Adams’ Indictment Is Ridiculous

(6:04) How Biden Destroyed New York With Immigration

(17:27) What Do New Yorkers Think About the… pic.twitter.com/GZLofb2ZFv — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 22, 2025

Adams claimed he “did everything” to get migrant encampments off the street and said he was “fighting” in court about the issue. Skeptical as always, Carlson blurted out, “Why were you in court? Why don’t you just send the cops in there, ‘Get off the street!’”

Adams chuckled as Carlson proposed his commonsense approach.

“I’m with you, Tucker!” the New York City mayor laughed.

Carlson did not let Adams off the hook. He continued to probe the New York City mayor for his lack of swift action to stop his city’s migrant crisis.

“No, but I’m just saying, like, I’m not saying—” Carlson said before being cut off by Adams, who said “we’re suing because of it.”

Carlson shot back, “So what! So what.”

Adams claimed he and his administration were just doing their job, but the political commentator did not relent on his belief that Adams should have the guts to assert dominance as the city’s leader in a total crackdown on illegal migrants.

“You ban guns. Like, all of the cops have guns. Say we’re not allowing people to live on the sidewalk and sell fentanyl to kids. Like, sorry! Tough s**t!” Carlson said as Adams laughed along. “Why don’t you do that? Had to go full fascist a little bit.”

Carlson told Adams that “people would love” him if he took a stand to rid New York City of its illegal migrant invasion.

“You thought about that,” Carlson teased.

