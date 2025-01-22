Quantcast
Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Trump Takes Executive Action to Stop DEI in the Sky

'This week I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / @PBSNewsHour via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President Donald Trump took executive action Tuesday to end “illegal” diversity, equity and inclusion hiring practices for American flights.

Trump ordered the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation to stop prioritizing race, gender and disability status over qualification when it comes to bringing employees aboard.

DEI hiring “harms all Americans” and “penalizes” those who don’t fit the FAA’s preferred “disability or skin color,” according to Trump’s executive order titled “Keeping Americans Safe in Aviation.”

“FAA employees must hold the qualifications and have the ability to perform their jobs to the highest standard of excellence,” the executive order continued.

The Trump administration referred to DEI initiatives as “dangerous discrimination” at the expense of “excellence.”

The FAA under former President Joe Biden moved to hire employee in air travel jobs who suffer from “targeted disabilities,” especially those with “severe intellectual” and psychiatric issues, the agency’s website, which now shows a “Page Not Found” error, previously said.

“This week I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life,” Trump said Monday on Inauguration Day.

Among dozens of executive orders signed on the first day of his second term, Trump passed multiple actions including one ending “radical and wasteful” DEI practices and another prioritizing merit in federal hiring practices.

On Tuesday, Trump signed another executive order titled “Ending Illegal Discrimination And Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.” This action encourages the private sector to end “DEI discrimination” and moves to terminate its implementation in the federal government.

“In case after tragic case, the American people have witnessed first-hand the disastrous consequences of illegal, pernicious discrimination that has prioritized how people were born instead of what they were capable of doing,” the executive order states.

The Trump administration will place all federal employees in DEI roles on paid leave on Wednesday by 5 p.m., CBS News reported. Concurrently, DEI offices and programs will be ordered to shut down.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Tucker Pressures NYC Mayor to Go ‘Full Fascist’ on Illegal Migrants to Prove He’s Not Playing Trump
Next article
President Trump Brings Back Midnight Tweets w/ Post Blasting ‘Nasty’ Bishop

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com