‘Where’s the Money Going?’: Tucker Carlson Takes Aim at ‘Emotionally Out-of-Control’ GOP Rep

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Political commentator Tucker Carlson took aim at the “emotionally out-of-control” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, in an interview with his former producer and writer released Sunday.

Rekindling his long-time feud with Crenshaw, Carlson ripped the Texas congressman as unfit for office due to his emotional immaturity and establishment views.

“So, Dan Crenshaw, obviously is not emotionally prepared to lead anything. And, you know, he’s out of control. And I think that he’s a really volatile person. I hope he gets help, I mean that,” Carlson told former colleague Eduardo Neret, who has since become the executive producer of Trump intelligence director nominee Tulsi Gabbard’s show on X.

The former Fox News host described Crenshaw as a “sinister” person he said he feels sorry for.

“But, you know, he’s also a pretty sinister person, I would say, whose priorities are not aligned with his party’s voters but also have kind of nothing to do with the United States,” Carlson added.

Carlson acknowledged the arguments he had with Crenshaw in the past, saying that those interactions shaped his perspective that the Texas representative was not suited for his elected position.

He called out Crenshaw for pretending to support Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda while funding foreign wars with American taxpayer dollars.

“So, I feel sorry for him. But I also think it’s not just him. A lot of the leadership of that party just doesn’t put the United States first at all,” Carlson said. “And, you know, they all want to suck up to Trump and ‘America First.’ Really? Where’s the money going? It’s not going here. It’s going to the countries whose lobbies control you.”

Carlson took a swipe at Crenshaw on Thursday at the America Fest Conference in Phoenix, saying he should “shut up” after challenging Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk’s opposition to a 1,547 page federal spending bill.

“Dan Crenshaw cannot be a congressman again. He can’t. It’s just too insulting,” Carlson told the crowd.

Crenshaw lashed out at X influencer Phillip “Catturd” Buchanan on Wednesday night over claims that he was the force behind the 40% pay raises for members of Congress stuffed in the rejected continuing resolution.

In April, Carlson questioned why Crenshaw was not “bagging groceries at Walmart” in an episode of his podcast.

In March, Carlson called out Crenshaw on X for lying to a reporter that U.S. intelligence agencies “don’t meddle in domestic news coverage” after casting his vote in favor of censoring conservative websites.

