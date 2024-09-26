Quantcast
Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Trump’s Numbers Are Undercounted, Way More Popular Among Voters

'Polling has really been seriously damaged since 2016. And that’s one of the truths, is that Trump is going to be tough in Pennsylvania, and that’s absolutely the truth...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Many conservatives have been thinking lately that after Joe Biden left the presidential race and Kamala Harris replaced him, Donald Trump’s chances of winning this election became very small.

However, it was recently reported that Trump’s numbers are currently undercounted, with many Democrats becoming nervous about the fact and the latest poll that always favored Democrats showing that American adults are more likely to identify as Republicans, which automatically means that they would be voting for the party’s candidate this year — Trump.

For example, on Sept. 23, 2024, RealClearPolitics gave Harris a national 2.2-point lead, a margin of error. The National Pulse reported that Biden had a seven-point lead in 2020, and Hillary Clinton had a three-point lead in 2016, which means Harris is even more unpopular than these two politicians.

When asked about the pollsters potentially undercounting Trump’s success among voters to ruin the mood of conservatives, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told The Hill that Democrats would need to work their hardest to win Pennsylvania, a battleground state.

“Polling has really been seriously damaged since 2016. And that’s one of the truths, is that Trump is going to be tough in Pennsylvania, and that’s absolutely the truth,” he said.

One Democratic senator who wished to remain anonymous admitted that Clinton and Biden were much more popular among voters in 2016 and 2020 than Harris is now.

“That’s ominous. There’s no question that is concerning, but you’re working as hard as you can, no matter what. My sense [is that] there’s not a lot more you can do than we’re already doing,” the senator said, adding that people may be unwilling to admit they will vote for Trump because they are afraid to share their true political beliefs.

However, it looks like people now are not afraid to openly state they are voting for Trump anymore, with the latest poll by Gallup indicating that American adults are more likely to identify as Republicans.

“More U.S. adults identify as Republican or say they lean toward the Republican Party (48%) than identify as or lean Democratic (45%),” Gallup wrote.

As a result, Republicans became more enthusiastic about voting, which resulted in them outperforming Democrats in early voting, as reported by Fox News.

